Alfred Mutua breaks silence after Lillian Nganga’s damning allegations

Mutua who is currently in Boston opted to borrow Max Ehrmann’s poem ‘Desiderata’ to address the drama surrounding his separation with Lillian.

“GO PLACIDLY amid the noise and the haste, and remember what peace there may be in silence. As far as possible, without surrender, be on good terms with all persons.” By Desiderata.

- Enjoying an early morning sun basking in Boston.

- Early morning run in New York. It was 5 degrees Celsius,” reads Mutua’s reaction.

Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

This is the first statement from Governor Mutua hours after Lillian Nganga said that her life is in danger.

On Thursday, November 4, Ms Nganga said that Mutua has threatened to deal with her and people close to her after their separation.

Speaking during a press conference accompanied by lawyer Phillip Murgor, Lillian noted that Mutua is demanding all the money he has ever given to her.

“…Mutua angrily termed me as his Enemy No 1. and threatened to "crush me to ash", as he takes away everything I have and own. Indeed, this has already started as he has demanded that I refund any money he has ever given to me or made available for my use,” she said.

In addition, Nganga disclosed that the Machakos County boss has already started re-possessing her assets.

She stated that on September 8, 2021 Mutua accompanied by his police bodyguard stormed her apartment in Kileleshwa, and took away her personal car and transferred its ownership to another person.

Lilian further accuses Mutua of fraudulently taking away her shares in properties that they jointly owned when they were together.

“Mr. Mutua has gone further to falsely accused me of abusing drugs' and that o am being used by Governor Kibwana (Who is Alfred’s uncle) and He Kalanzo Musyoka to bring him down politically – which is complete nonsense, as I have never interacted with the two gentlemen at a personal level.