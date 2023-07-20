ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Former pro boxer shares Joho's hidden talent in the ring

Amos Robi

The former pro boxer revealed that Joho's right can easily put an opponent down

Former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho
Former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho

Former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has garnered praise from his personal trainer, Jamil Zafa, who hails him as an exceptional boxer.

Recommended articles

Zafa, a former professional boxer himself, has been guiding and training Joho for the past two years, commending the politician's dedication, discipline, and consistency.

Describing Joho as an active and committed individual, Zafa revealed that the former governor trains rigorously, often dedicating four days a week to training sessions.

Despite occasional challenges such as travel or disturbed sleep patterns, Joho remains steadfast in his pursuit of physical fitness, underscoring his unwavering commitment to boxing.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Mheshimiwa ni mtu very active, anaweza train kama mara nne, wakati mwingine safari ama haskii vizuri but mostly yeye hutrain four days a week and he is very committed akimmanisha business ni business," Zafa told Presenter Ali in an interview.

DETAILS : Pulse Kenya announces 3rd edition of Pulse Influencer Awards

Below is a video of Jimal Zafa and Joho in a previous training session:

Addressing the financial aspect of their partnership, Zafa praised Joho for respecting the value of his expertise, emphasizing that the former governor does not negotiate the price for training sessions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, he leaves it up to Zafa to set the appropriate fee, showcasing a level of respect for the trainer's career and skill.

"Mheshimwa anarespect kitu inaitwa career ya mtu, kwa sababu ukienda pale he doesn't negotiate, it's you to name the price," Zafa revealed.

Trained under the watchful eye of a seasoned athlete, Joho has honed his boxing skills and become an impressive fighter.

Zafa cautioned that Joho's right punch is particularly formidable and has the power to bring an opponent down.

"Mheshimiwa ni boxer, ule ukicheza unalala. Ana right moja mbaya sana, yule anapiga anavunja," Zafa warned.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho
Former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho Former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Details of Joho's sleek car collection that mark his luxurious life

Since leaving office, Joho has maintained a relatively low profile but remains actively engaged in various public events.

Beyond his political career, he has embraced a vibrant and healthy lifestyle, engaging in activities like playing golf to stay physically fit.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Former pro boxer shares Joho's hidden talent in the ring

Former pro boxer shares Joho's hidden talent in the ring

Betty Kyallo contemplates getting back on TV after 3 years

Betty Kyallo contemplates getting back on TV after 3 years

How life has changed for Shuga Boy, 4 months after Mwashumbe left 'Maisha Asubuhi'

How life has changed for Shuga Boy, 4 months after Mwashumbe left 'Maisha Asubuhi'

Regina Daniels appointed social secretary of Senator’s wives association of Nigeria

Regina Daniels appointed social secretary of Senator’s wives association of Nigeria

Diamond responds to critics claiming he samples music from Burna Boy, Wizkid, Asake

Diamond responds to critics claiming he samples music from Burna Boy, Wizkid, Asake

I like that people consider me a new artist - Burna Boy

I like that people consider me a new artist - Burna Boy

Desagu reveals family inheritance battle with siblings after his father's death

Desagu reveals family inheritance battle with siblings after his father's death

Citizen TV's Ayub Abdikadir's live reporting cut short by stones from protestors [Video]

Citizen TV's Ayub Abdikadir's live reporting cut short by stones from protestors [Video]

Man goes blind after trying to set Guinness World Record for longest crying marathon

Man goes blind after trying to set Guinness World Record for longest crying marathon

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Screen grab of Crazy Kennar's latest skit

Kenya Power replies to Crazy Kennar, he roasted civil servants who carry branded merch home [Video]

Yasin Cengiz

Turkish belly dancer Yasin dispels rumours of his death with TikTok videos

Caroline Mutoko

Caroline Mutoko's Biography: Education, children, net worth & 19-year media career

Photo collage of Diana Marua & KRG The Don

Fans criticise KRG The Don for touching Diana B inappropriately at a club [Video]