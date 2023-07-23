ADVERTISEMENT
Ali Kiba breaks silence over Amina Khalef's divorce claims

Fabian Simiyu

Ali Kiba says signing divorce papers shouldn't be a problem

Bongo star Ali Kiba
Ali Kiba found himself at the centre of attention following his alleged refusal to sign divorce papers requested by his Kenyan wife, Amina Khalef.

The couple's marital issues came to light when Amina took to her Instagram stories to express her frustration, accusing Ali Kiba of holding her hostage by not signing the necessary documents.

In response to the public outcry, Ali Kiba addressed the situation during a media briefing in Kenya, asserting that signing the divorce papers shouldn't be a problem.

Ali Kiba
READ: Alikiba finally breaks silence on break-up rumors with wife

However, in a recent twist, he seemed to have shifted his stance, implying that Amina may have been going through a rough patch when she made the public post.

Declaring it a personal matter, Ali Kiba emphasized that their marriage affairs are not everyone's concern.

He alluded to the common notion that there are certain days of the month when women may be more prone to disagreements, irrespective of how peaceful the relationship is.

He suggested that exercising wisdom in such situations is crucial while living with them.

Alikiba's wife Amina with son Keyaan
The unfolding drama has left fans and followers wondering about the true nature of the couple's relationship and the reasons behind their apparent struggles.

A Kadhi’s court in Mombasa on February 10 gave the Tanzanian singer 15 days to respond to the suit, failure to which the case would proceed in his absence.

“Should you fail to appear within the time mentioned above, the plaintiff may proceed with the suit and judgment given in your absence,” the court papers read.

According to court papers, Khalef said she was filing for a suit because she was not getting a safe environment at their home in Dar-es-Salaam.

Ali Kiba on his wedding day
READ: Alikiba's wife files for divorce, alleges infidelity and abuse

Khalef who got married to Kiba in April 2018, accused him of infidelity adding that she had allegedly faced verbal abuse from her in-laws, which she says began about six months into their marriage.

“The respondent [Kiba] has made a mockery of their marriage by disrespectfully engaging in public displays of infidelity with various women in total disregard of the petitioner's feelings,” her suit papers read.

Khalef said efforts to try to resolve their marriage issues have been futile as her husband has been unresponsive, concluding that the marriage was broken beyond repair.

