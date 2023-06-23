The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ali Kiba's Biography: Age, family & musical journey

Fabian Simiyu

Ali Kiba says he appreciates the love that he gets from Kenyans

Singer Ali Kiba
Singer Ali Kiba

Ali Saleh Kiba, famously known as Ali Kiba, is undoubtedly one of the best Tanzanian artists, having been in the industry for a significant period of time.

Recommended articles

Singer Ali Kiba, born on November 26, 1986, hails from Tanzania. Specifically, he is from Kigoma, a region known for its vibrant music scene.

Ali Kiba, a renowned Tanzanian musician, hails from the picturesque city of Iringa. He was born to parents Saleh Omari and Tombwe Njere, and he proudly holds the title of being the eldest son in a family of four siblings.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ali Kiba
Ali Kiba Pulse Live Kenya

Alongside Ali Kiba's musical prowess, his brother Abdu Kiba also follows a musical path, showcasing the family's inherent talent.

Additionally, his sister Zabibu Kiba and youngest brother Abuu Kiba complete the creative lineage, adding to the artistic flair that runs in the family.

Ali Kiba's passion for music was evident from a young age as he constantly immersed himself in its captivating world.

ADVERTISEMENT

He began nurturing his musical talents while attending Upanga Primary School, located in the bustling city of Dar es Salaam.

After completing his primary education, Ali Kiba's commitment to both academics and his musical aspirations led him to pursue secondary education.

Ali Kiba
Ali Kiba Pulse Live Kenya

During his school days, Ali Saleh Kiba, along with his friends, would engage in singing, dancing, and participating in drama singing shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

After completing his 12th exams in 2004, he pursued a career as a musician and songwriter. In a short span of time, Ali released his debut album and the hit single 'Cinderella', which went on to become the highest-selling record in East Africa in 2008.

Following that success, his second album, 'Ali K 4 Real,' was released in 2009, featuring the mega-hits 'Nakshi Mrembo' and 'Nichuum'.

Ali Kiba
Ali Kiba ece-auto-gen

Alikiba married Amina Khalef, hailing from Kenya. The Bongo star has five children namely Jamal, Amiya, Chamy, Prince, and Sameer Kiba.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Best Rhumba/Zouk Song – for Dushelele (2012)
  • Best Collaboration – for Nai Nai with Ommy Dimpoz (2012)
  • Song of the Year – Mwana (2014)
  • Song Writer of the Year (2015)
  • Best Collaboration – Ndugu Yangu (2015)
  • Best Male Artist,
  • Best Male Performer,
Ali Kiba
Ali Kiba ece-auto-gen

Bongo Flava fans have long held the belief that a feud exists between Diamond Platnumz and Ali Kiba.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Videos of Ali Kiba & Diamond speaking sheng thrill their fans [Watch]

Their respective fan bases have often engaged in comparisons of their artistic talents, leading to an apparent and ongoing disagreement regarding who deserves the title of the Bongo music king.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

14 celebs who attended the most expensive schools in Kenya

14 celebs who attended the most expensive schools in Kenya

Nyashinki's 'Beautiful' & 4 other bangers dropped this week

Nyashinki's 'Beautiful' & 4 other bangers dropped this week

David Oyuke ends 1-year stint at Nation FM, reveals next move

David Oyuke ends 1-year stint at Nation FM, reveals next move

Ali Kiba's Biography: Age, family & musical journey

Ali Kiba's Biography: Age, family & musical journey

Simi opens up about motherhood challenges, two-year struggle

Simi opens up about motherhood challenges, two-year struggle

Mwende Macharia defends decision to put Azziad on the spot during live radio show

Mwende Macharia defends decision to put Azziad on the spot during live radio show

YY explains how he 'punished' girlfriend, Marya Okoth with her own money

YY explains how he 'punished' girlfriend, Marya Okoth with her own money

Juliani shares similarity between his birthday and his wife's as she turns 38

Juliani shares similarity between his birthday and his wife's as she turns 38

Astral soundscapes: Unveiling Masšh's musical journey

Astral soundscapes: Unveiling Masšh's musical journey

Pulse Sports

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abel Mutua & daughter Mumbua, Kennedy Rapudo & his daughter, Robert Burale & daughter

11 Kenyan celebrities with unbreakable father-daughter bonds

Rapper Madtraxx

Madtraxx explains taking a break from music to manage family hotels

Singer Akothee

Emotional Akothee finally opens up about relationship with Cebbie Koks

Bahati and Diana Marua

Bahati, Diana Marua announce wedding after 7-year 'marriage'