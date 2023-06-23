Ali Kiba's Biography: Age, family & musical journey

Background

Singer Ali Kiba, born on November 26, 1986, hails from Tanzania. Specifically, he is from Kigoma, a region known for its vibrant music scene.

Ali Kiba, a renowned Tanzanian musician, hails from the picturesque city of Iringa. He was born to parents Saleh Omari and Tombwe Njere, and he proudly holds the title of being the eldest son in a family of four siblings.

Alongside Ali Kiba's musical prowess, his brother Abdu Kiba also follows a musical path, showcasing the family's inherent talent.

Additionally, his sister Zabibu Kiba and youngest brother Abuu Kiba complete the creative lineage, adding to the artistic flair that runs in the family.

Education

Ali Kiba's passion for music was evident from a young age as he constantly immersed himself in its captivating world.

He began nurturing his musical talents while attending Upanga Primary School, located in the bustling city of Dar es Salaam.

After completing his primary education, Ali Kiba's commitment to both academics and his musical aspirations led him to pursue secondary education.

Ali Kiba's music career

During his school days, Ali Saleh Kiba, along with his friends, would engage in singing, dancing, and participating in drama singing shows.

After completing his 12th exams in 2004, he pursued a career as a musician and songwriter. In a short span of time, Ali released his debut album and the hit single 'Cinderella', which went on to become the highest-selling record in East Africa in 2008.

Following that success, his second album, 'Ali K 4 Real,' was released in 2009, featuring the mega-hits 'Nakshi Mrembo' and 'Nichuum'.

Family

Alikiba married Amina Khalef, hailing from Kenya. The Bongo star has five children namely Jamal, Amiya, Chamy, Prince, and Sameer Kiba.

Awards

Best Rhumba/Zouk Song – for Dushelele (2012)

Best Collaboration – for Nai Nai with Ommy Dimpoz (2012)

Song of the Year – Mwana (2014)

Song Writer of the Year (2015)

Best Collaboration – Ndugu Yangu (2015)

Best Male Artist,

Best Male Performer,

Relationship with Diamond

Bongo Flava fans have long held the belief that a feud exists between Diamond Platnumz and Ali Kiba.

