RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Alikiba pens emotional message to son on his birthday

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Usinisahau - Alikiba tells son amid pending divorce

Happy birthday SON NAKUPENDA SANA Usinisahau ❤️, Alikiba tells son
"Happy birthday SON NAKUPENDA SANA Usinisahau ❤️," Alikiba tells son

Alikiba's son, Keyaan turns 3 today. The critically acclaimed musician took to his Instagram to pen a very special note to his son. Keyaan's birthday comes a day after news broke out that Alikiba's wife, Amina Khalef had filed for divorce.

Recommended articles

The caption King Kiba chose to use on the Instagram post clearly highlights how bad the situation is, at home. "Nothing happens without GOD wanting all the best," read the first sentence on the post.

Kiba then concluded the short but sweet message by expressing his love for Keyaan as well as pointing out that he hopes the tribulations facing him and his wife will not ruin their relationship. "Happy birthday SON I love you, don't forget me ❤️."

Why did Khalef file for divorce?

According to court papers, Khalef said she was filing for a suit because she was not getting a safe environment at their home in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.

Khalef who got married to Kiba in April 2018, accused him of infidelity adding that she had allegedly faced verbal abuse from her in-laws, which she says began about six months into their marriage.

“The respondent [Kiba] has made a mockery of their marriage by disrespectfully engaging in public displays of infidelity with various women in total disregard of the petitioner's feelings,” her suit papers read.

Alikiba and his wife Amina Khalef at their wedding reception. Coutesy: Rochstar Africa
Alikiba and his wife Amina Khalef at their wedding reception. Coutesy: Rochstar Africa ece-auto-gen

Khalef says efforts to try to resolve their marriage issues have been futile as her husband has been unresponsive, concluding that the marriage was broken beyond repair. “The marriage is irreversibly severely broken with no chance of being salvaged,” she said.

Khalef is now demanding Sh200,000 monthly upkeep for her and their children as well as medical cover for the two.

A Kadhi’s court in Mombasa on February 10 gave the Tanzanian singer 15 days to respond to the suit, failure to which the case would proceed in his absence.

“Should you fail to appear within the time mentioned above, the plaintiff may proceed with the suit and judgment given in your absence,” the court papers read.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Alikiba pens emotional message to son on his birthday

Alikiba pens emotional message to son on his birthday

Jackie Matubia dating actor Madiba, Alikiba's wife files for divorce & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Jackie Matubia dating actor Madiba, Alikiba's wife files for divorce & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Its urgent, I want to pray for Kanye West - Prophet Lovy Longomba

Its urgent, I want to pray for Kanye West - Prophet Lovy Longomba

Alikiba's wife files for divorce, alleges infidelity and abuse

Alikiba's wife files for divorce, alleges infidelity and abuse

Mixed emotions as Akisa Wandera announces exit from KTN on air [Video]

Mixed emotions as Akisa Wandera announces exit from KTN on air [Video]

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi unveil their own wellness App

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi unveil their own wellness App

Bahati forced to address claims of faking his expensive gifts

Bahati forced to address claims of faking his expensive gifts

Ex-NTV presenter appeals for financial help after being hospitalized

Ex-NTV presenter appeals for financial help after being hospitalized

Showmax hosts a star-studded showcase of Crime & Justice 2 and Single Kiasi [Photos]

Showmax hosts a star-studded showcase of Crime & Justice 2 and Single Kiasi [Photos]

Trending

Ringtone chased from Size 8’s Album launch by DJ Mo [Video]

Ringtone chased from Size 8’s Album launch by DJ Mo [Video]

Nyashinski raises eyebrows as he deletes all posts on Instagram [Screenshot]

Rapper Nyashinski

Bahati forced to address claims of faking his expensive gifts

Bahati forced to clear the air over claims of faking his expensive gifts

Diana Marua in tears as Bahati surprises her with new mansion [Video]

Diana Marua in tears as Bahati surprises her with a new Mansion [Video]