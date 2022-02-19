Alikiba pens emotional message to son on his birthday

The caption King Kiba chose to use on the Instagram post clearly highlights how bad the situation is, at home. "Nothing happens without GOD wanting all the best," read the first sentence on the post.

Kiba then concluded the short but sweet message by expressing his love for Keyaan as well as pointing out that he hopes the tribulations facing him and his wife will not ruin their relationship. "Happy birthday SON I love you, don't forget me ❤️."

Why did Khalef file for divorce?

According to court papers, Khalef said she was filing for a suit because she was not getting a safe environment at their home in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.

Khalef who got married to Kiba in April 2018, accused him of infidelity adding that she had allegedly faced verbal abuse from her in-laws, which she says began about six months into their marriage.

“The respondent [Kiba] has made a mockery of their marriage by disrespectfully engaging in public displays of infidelity with various women in total disregard of the petitioner's feelings,” her suit papers read.

Khalef says efforts to try to resolve their marriage issues have been futile as her husband has been unresponsive, concluding that the marriage was broken beyond repair. “The marriage is irreversibly severely broken with no chance of being salvaged,” she said.

Khalef is now demanding Sh200,000 monthly upkeep for her and their children as well as medical cover for the two.

A Kadhi’s court in Mombasa on February 10 gave the Tanzanian singer 15 days to respond to the suit, failure to which the case would proceed in his absence.