RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Alikiba, Harmonize and Nandy win big at Tanzania Music Awards [Full List]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Alikiba took home 5 awards while Nandy had three accolades

List of winners at Tanzania Music Awards
List of winners at Tanzania Music Awards

The 2021 edition of Tanzania Music Awards went down at the Julius Kambarage Nyerere International Convention Center, Dar Es Salaam, on April 2nd, 2022.

Recommended articles

Tanzanian singer Alikiba emerged the biggest winner of the night, after taking home a total of five awards - Album of the year, Video of the year, Best Artiste EA, Best Music composer and Best Artiste (People’s choice).

“Last night was a beautiful night to my fans. Only One King Album won 5 awards katika Tanzania Music Awards. thanks to everyone involved in creating OOK, to my partners @mziiki my management @kingsmusicrecords @beingaidancharlie - my production team @yogobeats (still the best), @tommyflavour @vanillahmusic @alvin_emil @kenny_guitar1 You guys we made a classic album👊🏽🙏,” Alikiba wrote.

Konde Music Worldwide CEO Harmonize, songstress Nandy, and singeli artiste Sholo Mwamba went home with three awards each.

“Tanzania Music Awards is Back And Your Boy Went Back to Bsck 3🏆🏆🏆 BEST OF ALL BEST thank You 🤞❤,” Harmonize shared.

Singer Marioo also won three awards; “The boy you know. Best artst of the Year" .Best song of the Year, Best collaboration of Year. It means a lot Asanteni 🙏❤️,”.

WCB President Diamond Platnumz, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the late Bi Kidude and the late Ruge Mutahaba, received honorary awards.

List of winners at Tanzania Music Awards
List of winners at Tanzania Music Awards List of winners at Tanzania Music Awards Pulse Live Kenya

Honorary Award

Diamond Platnumz

Mama Samia Suluhu

Ruge Mutahaba

Bi Kidude

Full List of Winners at Tanzania Music Awards

Best Male Bongo Flava Artist Of The Year – Marioo

Best Bongo Flava Song – Marioo ( Beer Tam )

Best Male Entertainer – Harmonize

Best Male Artist – Harmonize

Best composer – Prof Jay

Best Female Entertainer – Saraphina

Best Artist People’s Choice – Alikiba

Best Female Artist, People’s Choice – Nandy

Best Artist East Africa – Alikiba

Best Artist West Africa – Davido

Best Artist South Africa – Sho Madjozi

Best Album – Alikiba ( Only One King )

Best Melody composer – Alikiba

Video of the year – Alikiba ( Salute )

Best African Collabo – Harmonize ( Attitude )

Best male Singeli artist – Sholo Mwamba

Best Singeli Female Artist – Snura

Singeli song of the year – Sholo Mwamba ( Alowee)

Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the year – Baddest 47

Reggae/dancehall song of the year – Baddest 47 ( Unaota )

Artist Of The Year ( Taarab ) – Mzee Yusuph

Taarab Song of the year – Mzee Yusuph ( Usinifokee)

Best Bongo Flava producer – T Touch

Best Singeli Producer – Kenny Touchez

Hip-hop producer of the year – S2kizzy

Director of the year – Hanscana

Hip-hop Male artist of the year – Young Lunya

Best song hip-hop category – Young Lunya

Hip-hop female artist of the year – Chemical

Emerging artist Of The Year – Rapcha

Female dancer of the year – Baby Drama

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Rhumba star Ferre Gola signed by Sony Music as he unveils new album

Rhumba star Ferre Gola signed by Sony Music as he unveils new album

Alikiba, Harmonize and Nandy win big at Tanzania Music Awards [Full List]

Alikiba, Harmonize and Nandy win big at Tanzania Music Awards [Full List]

‘Bad Boys 4’ reportedly paused over Will Smith’s Oscars slap

‘Bad Boys 4’ reportedly paused over Will Smith’s Oscars slap

Kamene Goro and Obinna respond to dating rumours [Video]

Kamene Goro and Obinna respond to dating rumours [Video]

Cardi B deletes Twitter after backlash for not attending Grammys 2022

Cardi B deletes Twitter after backlash for not attending Grammys 2022

Full list of winners at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Full list of winners at the 2022 Grammy Awards

7 Kenyan musicians who peaked and left us yearning for more

7 Kenyan musicians who peaked and left us yearning for more

All about comedian Arap Uria who was recognized by SuperSport

All about comedian Arap Uria who was recognized by SuperSport

Will Smith resigns from Academy over viral Oscars slap

Will Smith resigns from Academy over viral Oscars slap

Trending

Zuchu kisses Diamond in Mtasubiri video as they set new record

Diamond and Zuchu get cozy as they unveil Mtasubiri video

Musician buys daughter Toyota Prado TX for passing KCPE [Video]

Sherly the daughter of Luo singer Dola Kabarry is the newest owner of a Toyota Landcruiser Prado TX.

Bien, Eric Omondi react to Ezekiel Mutua's new appointment

Bien, Eric Omondi react to Ezekiel Mutua's new appointment as MCSK CEO

Reverend Victor responds to claims he scored 227 marks in KCPE [Video]

Reverend Victor Githu