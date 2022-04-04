The 2021 edition of Tanzania Music Awards went down at the Julius Kambarage Nyerere International Convention Center, Dar Es Salaam, on April 2nd, 2022.
Alikiba, Harmonize and Nandy win big at Tanzania Music Awards [Full List]
Alikiba took home 5 awards while Nandy had three accolades
Tanzanian singer Alikiba emerged the biggest winner of the night, after taking home a total of five awards - Album of the year, Video of the year, Best Artiste EA, Best Music composer and Best Artiste (People’s choice).
“Last night was a beautiful night to my fans. Only One King Album won 5 awards katika Tanzania Music Awards. thanks to everyone involved in creating OOK, to my partners @mziiki my management @kingsmusicrecords @beingaidancharlie - my production team @yogobeats (still the best), @tommyflavour @vanillahmusic @alvin_emil @kenny_guitar1 You guys we made a classic album👊🏽🙏,” Alikiba wrote.
Konde Music Worldwide CEO Harmonize, songstress Nandy, and singeli artiste Sholo Mwamba went home with three awards each.
“Tanzania Music Awards is Back And Your Boy Went Back to Bsck 3🏆🏆🏆 BEST OF ALL BEST thank You 🤞❤,” Harmonize shared.
Singer Marioo also won three awards; “The boy you know. Best artst of the Year" .Best song of the Year, Best collaboration of Year. It means a lot Asanteni 🙏❤️,”.
WCB President Diamond Platnumz, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the late Bi Kidude and the late Ruge Mutahaba, received honorary awards.
Honorary Award
Diamond Platnumz
Mama Samia Suluhu
Ruge Mutahaba
Bi Kidude
Full List of Winners at Tanzania Music Awards
Best Male Bongo Flava Artist Of The Year – Marioo
Best Bongo Flava Song – Marioo ( Beer Tam )
Best Male Entertainer – Harmonize
Best Male Artist – Harmonize
Best composer – Prof Jay
Best Female Entertainer – Saraphina
Best Artist People’s Choice – Alikiba
Best Female Artist, People’s Choice – Nandy
Best Artist East Africa – Alikiba
Best Artist West Africa – Davido
Best Artist South Africa – Sho Madjozi
Best Album – Alikiba ( Only One King )
Best Melody composer – Alikiba
Video of the year – Alikiba ( Salute )
Best African Collabo – Harmonize ( Attitude )
Best male Singeli artist – Sholo Mwamba
Best Singeli Female Artist – Snura
Singeli song of the year – Sholo Mwamba ( Alowee)
Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the year – Baddest 47
Reggae/dancehall song of the year – Baddest 47 ( Unaota )
Artist Of The Year ( Taarab ) – Mzee Yusuph
Taarab Song of the year – Mzee Yusuph ( Usinifokee)
Best Bongo Flava producer – T Touch
Best Singeli Producer – Kenny Touchez
Hip-hop producer of the year – S2kizzy
Director of the year – Hanscana
Hip-hop Male artist of the year – Young Lunya
Best song hip-hop category – Young Lunya
Hip-hop female artist of the year – Chemical
Emerging artist Of The Year – Rapcha
Female dancer of the year – Baby Drama
