Alikiba, Harmonize and Nandy win big at Tanzania Music Awards [Full List]

Tanzanian singer Alikiba emerged the biggest winner of the night, after taking home a total of five awards - Album of the year, Video of the year, Best Artiste EA, Best Music composer and Best Artiste (People’s choice).

“Last night was a beautiful night to my fans. Only One King Album won 5 awards katika Tanzania Music Awards. thanks to everyone involved in creating OOK, to my partners @mziiki my management @kingsmusicrecords @beingaidancharlie - my production team @yogobeats (still the best), @tommyflavour @vanillahmusic @alvin_emil @kenny_guitar1 You guys we made a classic album👊🏽🙏,” Alikiba wrote.

Konde Music Worldwide CEO Harmonize, songstress Nandy, and singeli artiste Sholo Mwamba went home with three awards each.

“Tanzania Music Awards is Back And Your Boy Went Back to Bsck 3🏆🏆🏆 BEST OF ALL BEST thank You 🤞❤,” Harmonize shared.

Singer Marioo also won three awards; “The boy you know. Best artst of the Year" .Best song of the Year, Best collaboration of Year. It means a lot Asanteni 🙏❤️,”.

WCB President Diamond Platnumz, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the late Bi Kidude and the late Ruge Mutahaba, received honorary awards.

List of winners at Tanzania Music Awards Pulse Live Kenya

Honorary Award

Diamond Platnumz

Mama Samia Suluhu

Ruge Mutahaba

Bi Kidude

Full List of Winners at Tanzania Music Awards

Best Male Bongo Flava Artist Of The Year – Marioo

Best Bongo Flava Song – Marioo ( Beer Tam )

Best Male Entertainer – Harmonize

Best Male Artist – Harmonize

Best composer – Prof Jay

Best Female Entertainer – Saraphina

Best Artist People’s Choice – Alikiba

Best Female Artist, People’s Choice – Nandy

Best Artist East Africa – Alikiba

Best Artist West Africa – Davido

Best Artist South Africa – Sho Madjozi

Best Album – Alikiba ( Only One King )

Best Melody composer – Alikiba

Video of the year – Alikiba ( Salute )

Best African Collabo – Harmonize ( Attitude )

Best male Singeli artist – Sholo Mwamba

Best Singeli Female Artist – Snura

Singeli song of the year – Sholo Mwamba ( Alowee)

Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the year – Baddest 47

Reggae/dancehall song of the year – Baddest 47 ( Unaota )

Artist Of The Year ( Taarab ) – Mzee Yusuph

Taarab Song of the year – Mzee Yusuph ( Usinifokee)

Best Bongo Flava producer – T Touch

Best Singeli Producer – Kenny Touchez

Hip-hop producer of the year – S2kizzy

Director of the year – Hanscana

Hip-hop Male artist of the year – Young Lunya

Best song hip-hop category – Young Lunya

Hip-hop female artist of the year – Chemical

Emerging artist Of The Year – Rapcha