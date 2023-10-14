Watch: Alikiba leaves onset crew in awe as he pulls daring move during music video shoot

In the scene that some might consider as pushing the boundaries of risk, Alikiba boldly emerges from a moving car, taking a seat on the vehicle's window as it spun several times, creating a visual spectacle that is bound to captivate audiences.

The music video shoot, directed by the talented Sesam Zomboko, was nothing short of exhilarating as Alikiba fearlessly embraced the thrill of the moment, adding a unique flair to the visual storytelling of his upcoming release.

Alikiba, known for his dynamic performances and captivating musical style, has continuously pushed the envelope when it comes to incorporating creativity and innovation into his music.

The decision to incorporate such a bold and adventurous stunt highlights Alikiba's dedication to providing his fans with an unforgettable experience, as he continuously strives to set new standards in the realm of music and entertainment.

Fans and industry insiders alike are eagerly awaiting the release of the music video, eager to witness the visual masterpiece.

While some fans were amazed by the move others shared their concern of Kiba's safety while pulling such a move.

As Alikiba prepares to release his music video he is preparing to make another visit in the country, this time in Eldoret which is one of the fastest-growing cities in Kenya.

Kiba will be launching a new club dubbed TLB on Saturday, October 28, which is set to give other joints in Eldoret a run for their money.

