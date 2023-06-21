The sports category has moved to a new website.


WATCH: Alikiba talks divorce, Grammys, and his 20-year musical journey

Amos Robi

Alikiba is in Kenya for the Mahaba tour which will see him perform in Naivasha, Malindi before finalizing in Meru


Alikiba

Tanzanian Bongo Flava sensation Alikiba expressed his excitement and support for the inclusion of the Bongo Flava genre in the 2024 Grammys.

Speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi, the award-winning singer believes that the musical talents in Africa have reached a level comparable to other renowned musicians worldwide, accompanied by the proper production standards that can now compete for nominations in prestigious international awards.

During the briefing, Alikiba extended his gratitude to the Grammys, acknowledging the recognition of the hard work and dedication put forth by African musicians. He emphasized the importance of delivering high-quality music to meet the required standards, stating,

"We have been making a lot of noise, but when you do something beautiful, it is recognized. What failed us in the past was the quality of music we were delivering. We didn't hit the required standards," he stated.

Ali Kiba
Ali Kiba Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Alikiba confronted by wife amidst claims of new catch

Alikiba also commended the music engineers and industry professionals who have tirelessly worked towards elevating the music space to international standards.

Shifting gears, Alikiba addressed the topic of his pending divorce from his wife, Amina Khalef. Displaying his no-nonsense attitude towards drama, the singer brushed off the issue, stating "I really don't entertain drama. If you cannot solve it, don't do it. But if you have solutions, then handle it."

Currently, Alikiba is in Kenya for his highly anticipated Mahaba tour, which marks his 20th anniversary in the music industry. The tour will take him to various locations, including Naivasha, where the 2023 World Rally Championships are being held on June 24.

He will then continue to fly to Malindi on July 1 before concluding the tour in Meru on July 8.

READ: Alikiba's WRC Safari Rally concert to kick off Kenyan tour

Alikiba shared that he chose Kenya as the first destination for the tour as a gesture of appreciation for the unwavering support he has received from Kenyan fans since the beginning of his career.

The 'Cinderella' singer attributes his long stay in the music industry to discipline and a proper understanding of his audiences, which allows him to produce music that resonates with his fans consistently.

