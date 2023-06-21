WATCH: Alikiba talks divorce, Grammys, and his 20-year musical journey

Speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi, the award-winning singer believes that the musical talents in Africa have reached a level comparable to other renowned musicians worldwide, accompanied by the proper production standards that can now compete for nominations in prestigious international awards.

During the briefing, Alikiba extended his gratitude to the Grammys, acknowledging the recognition of the hard work and dedication put forth by African musicians. He emphasized the importance of delivering high-quality music to meet the required standards, stating,

"We have been making a lot of noise, but when you do something beautiful, it is recognized. What failed us in the past was the quality of music we were delivering. We didn't hit the required standards," he stated.

Alikiba also commended the music engineers and industry professionals who have tirelessly worked towards elevating the music space to international standards.

Alikiba speaks on divorce with Amina Khalef

Shifting gears, Alikiba addressed the topic of his pending divorce from his wife, Amina Khalef. Displaying his no-nonsense attitude towards drama, the singer brushed off the issue, stating "I really don't entertain drama. If you cannot solve it, don't do it. But if you have solutions, then handle it."

Currently, Alikiba is in Kenya for his highly anticipated Mahaba tour, which marks his 20th anniversary in the music industry. The tour will take him to various locations, including Naivasha, where the 2023 World Rally Championships are being held on June 24.

He will then continue to fly to Malindi on July 1 before concluding the tour in Meru on July 8.

Alikiba shared that he chose Kenya as the first destination for the tour as a gesture of appreciation for the unwavering support he has received from Kenyan fans since the beginning of his career.

