Tanzanian singer Alikiba’s former Manager Christine Seven Mosha has landed a new job with international record label, Sony Music Africa.

In her new capacity, Ms. Mosha will be in charge of the label’s Marketing and Artist Development for the East Africa Region.

Speaking on the new appointment, Seven Mosha who also manages Ommy Dimpoz said that she was excited about joining Sony, and she looks forward to making great impact, across the African continent.

“I am very excited about joining Sony Music Africa look forward to continuing to make a positive impact in the entertainment industry, not just in East Africa but across the continent,” said Mosha.

Her appointment to the role was made public by Sony Music Africa Managing Director Sean Watson who said that they were delighted to have her on board, having worked with her previously, to help them expand the number of East African artistes signed to the label.

“For a number of years, she has already been a key partner to us, providing unique insight into the nuanced ways of working in East Africa, which is such a strong and vibrant hub for music in the continent. We’re delighted to have her on board, helping expand our East African roster of artists and showcasing our international repertoire to new audiences,” said Watson.

This comes a few days after she announced that Rockstar Africa artiste Ommy Dimpoz had been signed by Sony Music Africa.

“11. 12. 2020 International Recognition🥇 Rockstar Africa superstar @ ommydimpoz signs to International Record Label @sonymusicafrica . The superstar will drop his first album early next year na first single yake kutoka kwenye album yake - Dede inatoka LEO saa 10 jioni,” announced Mosha.

Seven Mosha has over 15 years’ experience in the entertainment business, having managed artistes like, Lady Jaydee, Ray C, TID, Rose Muhando, Xtatic, Alikiba and now Ommy Dimpoz.