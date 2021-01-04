Former Churchill show comedian George Maina Njoroge aka Njoro the Comedian is mourning the sudden demise of his father.

A heartbroken Njoroge shared the sad news via his social media accounts, stating that the untimely death of his father had taken a toll on him.

“Am broken, totally broken, where do I even start, or what should I even do. Dad why now ??rest in peace Dad .r.i.p baba njoro till we meet again lala salama....I loved you and will always do. .shine on your way Dad..😭😭😭😭😭” shared Njoro.

Last year, Njoro had disclosed that his father had been in and out hospital on several occasions after being diagnosed with cancer.

At the same time the funnyman opened up on battling alcoholism, depression and attempting to take his own life three times, unsuccessfully.

“…My depression was very bad, at least sai kuna madawa nilikuwa nakunywa but again tena kuna shida ingine Mzee nay eye akakuja akakuwa msick sana. Akapatikana na cancer, sasa unaona hiyo pressure yote, uko na watoto pale. Mzee ni Cancer ya Tumbo” said Njoro last year.

However, he checked into rehab in August and by October 17 he was out, thanking everybody who was instrumental in his recovery journey.

Currently, he Co-hosts the Chama show on KTN News alongside Wendy Loyce.

Following the demise of Njoro’s Dad, celebrities and fans joined the conversation, sending in their condolences messages.

mwalimchurchill “So so sad..poleni sana..I have been there and I know what you are going through. My deepest condolences”

mainawakageni “Pole sana. My most sincere condolences to you and your family. May God give you comfort in this trying time”

kajairo “So so sorry for your loss my brother.. God awape nguvu wakati huu.. This is heavy! Very heavy may our dad R.I.P. My deepest condolences once again”

pascaltokodi “Pole brother”

christinewawira “I’m so sorry. You know I just lost my mom. I’m with you. I feel you. It’s difficult. He’s finally at peace. In a better place. I know you will miss him. I miss my mommy. They’re always going to be with us. May he Rest In Peace. I’m here if you wanna talk”

awititrhk “My condolences to you and your family dear..my prayers and thoughts are with you”

massawejapanni “It is well Njoro. Condolences”

zainabuzeddy “My Condolences.Allah awajalie subra na utulivu wa nafsi wakati huu🙏🙏”

tinakaggia “Oh no. Oh no😭😭😭. I'm so sorry my love. OMG. My deepest condolences sweetheart. Shucks. May God give you strength. I'm praying for you and the family”

joabmwaura “TAKE HEART BRO”

teacherwanjiku “Pole sana @njorothecomedian pole sana”

chris001ke ‘Pole Sana Bro, God will give you and family strength”

mc_allandoz “Be strong .Pole Kwa msiba my brother.it shall be well😢.You are in our prayers”

salimswaleh001 ‘My sincerely heartfelt condolences my brother. We share your loss and grief and we pray for God's patience and fortitude to you and your family at this very difficult time”

rowziewambuirowzie “My heartfelt condolences dear @njorothecomedian . May God grant you and family peace and strength that surpasses human understanding 🙏. R. I. P Baba Njoro 🙏”

phil_director “Pole sana bro🙏 Time will numb the pain you are feeling right now”

thecremedelacreme “Peace be unto you and yours my brother 🙏”

eddiebutita “Pole sana Kaka May GOD guide you through this difficult time”

evelynwanjiru_a “My sincere heart felt condolences”