Kenyan artist bashed for leaking his chats with Zuchu [Screenshots]

Cartoon shared the screenshots of the conversation on his Instagram page and there have been mixed reactions after coming across the alleged conversation.

The screenshot shows Cartoon asking Zuchu why she has texted him whereby he tried to joke about the breakup story.

Zuchu on the other hand replied by asking the Kenyan musician to leave her alone and mind his own business.

"Please leave me alone Cartoon and don't ever mention that name again because it makes me feel like throwing up," responded Zuchu.

Cartoon did not stop there and he went ahead to tell the Bongo Flava artist that she ditched him yet he was genuine with her.

Zuchu then responded by questioning Cartoon who ditched the other party as she tried to put the blame on the Kenyan artist.

Instagram reactions

Kenyans have bashed Cartoon for exposing the conversation and the majority of the responses have indicated that the artist could be clout-chasing.

One Designer Eras, for instance, guessed that Cartoon wants to release a banger and that he has seized the opportunity of Zuchu trending to divert all the attention to the 'leaked' conversation.

Another one added that Cartoon needs to style up since Zuchu does not even know that he exists.