ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kenyan artist bashed for leaking his chats with Zuchu [Screenshots]

Fabian Simiyu

Zuchu has confirmed that she is no longer dating Diamond Platnumz

Cartoon47 (left) and Zuchu
Cartoon47 (left) and Zuchu

Kenyan Amapiano artist Cartoon47 has exposed a conversation that he had with Zuchu hours after confirming that she is no longer with Diamond Platnumz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Cartoon shared the screenshots of the conversation on his Instagram page and there have been mixed reactions after coming across the alleged conversation.

The screenshot shows Cartoon asking Zuchu why she has texted him whereby he tried to joke about the breakup story.

Cartoon's screenshot
Cartoon's screenshot Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I am single – heartbroken Zuchu announces, deletes all photos with Diamond [Screenshots]

Zuchu on the other hand replied by asking the Kenyan musician to leave her alone and mind his own business.

"Please leave me alone Cartoon and don't ever mention that name again because it makes me feel like throwing up," responded Zuchu.

Cartoon did not stop there and he went ahead to tell the Bongo Flava artist that she ditched him yet he was genuine with her.

Screenshot of Cartoon's conversation with Zuchu
Screenshot of Cartoon's conversation with Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

Zuchu then responded by questioning Cartoon who ditched the other party as she tried to put the blame on the Kenyan artist.

Kenyans have bashed Cartoon for exposing the conversation and the majority of the responses have indicated that the artist could be clout-chasing.

One Designer Eras, for instance, guessed that Cartoon wants to release a banger and that he has seized the opportunity of Zuchu trending to divert all the attention to the 'leaked' conversation.

Carton47 (left) and Zuchu
Carton47 (left) and Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why Mama Zuchu doesn't acknowledge Diamond as her son-in-law

Another one added that Cartoon needs to style up since Zuchu does not even know that he exists.

Wbro Jack asked Cartoon to man up since he thinks that the musician has edited the whole conversation.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyan artist bashed for leaking his chats with Zuchu [Screenshots]

Kenyan artist bashed for leaking his chats with Zuchu [Screenshots]

Radio Maisha presenter resigns after 13 years, promises major comeback

Radio Maisha presenter resigns after 13 years, promises major comeback

I am single – heartbroken Zuchu announces, deletes all photos with Diamond [Screenshots]

I am single – heartbroken Zuchu announces, deletes all photos with Diamond [Screenshots]

We all did these silly things - Wakavinye opens up on things she did for love

We all did these silly things - Wakavinye opens up on things she did for love

Mugithi artiste Peter Miracle Baby welcomes fifth child

Mugithi artiste Peter Miracle Baby welcomes fifth child

How celebs celebrated Valentine's Day, Diana hints reason for fall out with Yvette Obura & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

How celebs celebrated Valentine's Day, Diana hints reason for fall out with Yvette Obura & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

You misunderstood me - Moya David sheds light on patenting dance moves

You misunderstood me - Moya David sheds light on patenting dance moves

From divorce trauma to graduation glory: Akothee's daughter's inspiring journey

From divorce trauma to graduation glory: Akothee's daughter's inspiring journey

Khaligraph Jones teams up with Harmonize & 6 other songs released this week

Khaligraph Jones teams up with Harmonize & 6 other songs released this week

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress, Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill and Esther Akoth akaAkothe who have been appointed to the Talanta Hela Technical Committee by Sports CS, Ababu Namwamba

Churchill, Kate Actress, Akothee and Wahu land jobs in Ruto's government

Priscilla Gakuru 'Wa Imani' with Keshine Investment Director Keziah Njuguna

Whistling TikTok sensation Priscilla Wa Imani lands ambassadorial job

Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura hospitalized, Diana gives update

Diana Bahati finally reveals why she fell out with Yvette Obura

Stevo Simple Boy and his wife Grace Atieno

Watch Simple Boy's wife give a moving tribute to her late father-in-law [Video]