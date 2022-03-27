RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Amapiano star Kamo Mphela set to perform in Kenya on April 2

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Kamo will be the headliner in a music-meets-fashion show where Femi One and Iyanii will also perform

Amapiano star Kamo Mphela set to perform in Kenya on April 2
Amapiano star Kamo Mphela set to perform in Kenya on April 2

South African dancer turned singer Kamo Mphela is set to perform in Kenya later in the week on April 2, 2022.

Recommended articles

The singer will be the headliner at a music and fashion showcase planned to start at the Ngong Racecourse at 2:00 pm next Saturday.

also scheduled to perform at the event are rapper Femi One and Iyanii of the 'Kila mtu akona pombe?' fame.

Kamo is not new to the Kenyan events scene, having also performed on a number of platforms in March 2021.

Speaking about her reception in Kenya that year, the Nkulunkulu singer stated: "The fact that Kenya is vibing to Amapiano makes me happy because it gives us a chance to be international superstars apart from an African thing. The fact that it's our own sound that we are presenting to the world, it's not like Hip Hop Afrobeat that we are taking from others."

Amapiano star and dancer Kamo Mphela during a recent performance
Amapiano star and dancer Kamo Mphela during a recent performance Pulse Live Kenya

The 22-year-old Amapiano sensation was born in Durban, South Africa with the greatest influence on her joining the entertainment world has been her father, who was a journalist with YFM.

Her father would encourage her to dance when she would accompany him to events and eventually Kamo would share the stage with performers during live shows.

She has previously been a dance extra on South African entertainment shows and danced for major artistes such as Nadia Nakai and Killer Kau. She was propelled to fame as an Amapiano dancer though she has also danced professionally in Gqom, Kwaito and Pantsula.

Amapiano star Kamo Mphela set to perform in Kenya on April 2
Amapiano star Kamo Mphela set to perform in Kenya on April 2 Pulse Live Kenya

She signed with Major League Music as a recording artiste in 2019 and went on to release her debut EP Twentee on the label.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Amapiano star Kamo Mphela set to perform in Kenya on April 2

Amapiano star Kamo Mphela set to perform in Kenya on April 2

KRG the Don comes out of vacation to address Andrew Kibe's past marriage

KRG the Don comes out of vacation to address Andrew Kibe's past marriage

Nandy's photo causes panic, Crazy Kennar gets a Toyota Prado & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Nandy's photo causes panic, Crazy Kennar gets a Toyota Prado & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Meet designer behind Lulu & Rashid Abdalla’s most stylish outfits

Meet designer behind Lulu & Rashid Abdalla’s most stylish outfits

Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy welcome bouncing baby boy [Photos]

Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy welcome bouncing baby boy [Photos]

The man who turned Dave Chappelle into a comedy G.O.A.T

The man who turned Dave Chappelle into a comedy G.O.A.T

Buchaman and reggae star Turbulence to drop collabo

Buchaman and reggae star Turbulence to drop collabo

Kim Kardashian hopes to run a successful law firm in the future

Kim Kardashian hopes to run a successful law firm in the future

KBC appoints acting MD after Naim Bilal leaves

KBC appoints acting MD after Naim Bilal leaves

Trending

Instagram takes action against Nandy’s suicide photo that had caused panic

Instagram takes action against Nandy’s suicide photo that had caused panic

Anerlisa Muigai unapologetic for turning down Netflix reality series

Anerlisa Muigai unapologetic for turning down Young, Famous & African Netflix reality show

Exclusive footage of Crazy Kennar enjoying his new Toyota Prado TX

Crazy Kennar buys new Toyota Prado TX

Rapper Noti Flow surprises girlfriend King Alami with brand new car

Rapper Noti Flow surprise girlfriend King Alami with brand new car