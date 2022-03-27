Amapiano star Kamo Mphela set to perform in Kenya on April 2

The singer will be the headliner at a music and fashion showcase planned to start at the Ngong Racecourse at 2:00 pm next Saturday.

also scheduled to perform at the event are rapper Femi One and Iyanii of the 'Kila mtu akona pombe?' fame.

Kamo is not new to the Kenyan events scene, having also performed on a number of platforms in March 2021.

Speaking about her reception in Kenya that year, the Nkulunkulu singer stated: "The fact that Kenya is vibing to Amapiano makes me happy because it gives us a chance to be international superstars apart from an African thing. The fact that it's our own sound that we are presenting to the world, it's not like Hip Hop Afrobeat that we are taking from others."

Kamo Mphela's career in Amapiano

The 22-year-old Amapiano sensation was born in Durban, South Africa with the greatest influence on her joining the entertainment world has been her father, who was a journalist with YFM.

Her father would encourage her to dance when she would accompany him to events and eventually Kamo would share the stage with performers during live shows.

She has previously been a dance extra on South African entertainment shows and danced for major artistes such as Nadia Nakai and Killer Kau. She was propelled to fame as an Amapiano dancer though she has also danced professionally in Gqom, Kwaito and Pantsula.

