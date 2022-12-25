Amazing Christmas moments celebrities have posted [Photos]

Wishing their fans happy festivities, some of Kenya's top celebrities posted photos with their families and shared warm moments spent around their loved ones this holiday.

Content creators Azziad Nasenya and Eve Mungai shared photos dressed up as Miss Claus in the iconic red and white colours of the season.

Pulse Live Kenya

As has been her custom, South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan posted photos of herself with her children in Christmas pajamas.

Similarly, Kenyan choreographer Quincy Icon also shared photos in Christmas pajamas, with the wish: "Sending y’all love and light as you give and receive today."

Comedian Njugush and his wife Celestine Ndinda 'Wakavinye' also shared family photos in the day's theme.