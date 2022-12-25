ADVERTISEMENT
Amazing Christmas moments celebrities have posted [Photos]

Miriam Mwende

Celebrities have not been left behind in marking Christmas with holiday-themed photos

Choreographer Quincy Icon, Amber Ray & Kennedy Rapudo, Eve Mungai, Azziad Nasenya and other celebrities celebrate Christmas with holiday-themed photos
Choreographer Quincy Icon, Amber Ray & Kennedy Rapudo, Eve Mungai, Azziad Nasenya and other celebrities celebrate Christmas with holiday-themed photos

Christmas Day 2022 has seen celebrities around the world and in Kenya mark the celebrations with holiday-themed photos.

Wishing their fans happy festivities, some of Kenya's top celebrities posted photos with their families and shared warm moments spent around their loved ones this holiday.

Content creators Azziad Nasenya and Eve Mungai shared photos dressed up as Miss Claus in the iconic red and white colours of the season.

READ: Kenya’s top 20 internet sensations of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

YouTube creator Eve Mungai celebrates Christmas in holiday-themed dress-up
YouTube creator Eve Mungai celebrates Christmas in holiday-themed dress-up

As has been her custom, South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan posted photos of herself with her children in Christmas pajamas.

Similarly, Kenyan choreographer Quincy Icon also shared photos in Christmas pajamas, with the wish: "Sending y’all love and light as you give and receive today."

Comedian Njugush and his wife Celestine Ndinda 'Wakavinye' also shared family photos in the day's theme.

Pulse Influencer Awards' Sports personality of the year Ferdinand Omanyala and his family also marked the day with holiday-themed family photos.

Here are more holiday photos from Amber Ray & Kennedy Rapudo, the Dance General, The M'z Nameless & Wahu, Jackie Matubia & Blessing Lung'aho and Pulse Influencer Awards Male Fashion Influencer of the Year Lenana Kariba.

READ: 10 celebrity breakups that got Kenyans talking in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Miriam Mwende
