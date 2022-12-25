Christmas Day 2022 has seen celebrities around the world and in Kenya mark the celebrations with holiday-themed photos.
Amazing Christmas moments celebrities have posted [Photos]
Celebrities have not been left behind in marking Christmas with holiday-themed photos
Wishing their fans happy festivities, some of Kenya's top celebrities posted photos with their families and shared warm moments spent around their loved ones this holiday.
Content creators Azziad Nasenya and Eve Mungai shared photos dressed up as Miss Claus in the iconic red and white colours of the season.
As has been her custom, South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan posted photos of herself with her children in Christmas pajamas.
Similarly, Kenyan choreographer Quincy Icon also shared photos in Christmas pajamas, with the wish: "Sending y’all love and light as you give and receive today."
Comedian Njugush and his wife Celestine Ndinda 'Wakavinye' also shared family photos in the day's theme.
Pulse Influencer Awards' Sports personality of the year Ferdinand Omanyala and his family also marked the day with holiday-themed family photos.
Here are more holiday photos from Amber Ray & Kennedy Rapudo, the Dance General, The M'z Nameless & Wahu, Jackie Matubia & Blessing Lung'aho and Pulse Influencer Awards Male Fashion Influencer of the Year Lenana Kariba.
