Amber Ray calls out KQ over ticket refund

Masia Wambua

Amber Ray and her partner were headed for Mauritius to celebrate her birthday.

Amber Ray. She called out on KQ over the refund of her ticket
Social media influencer Amber Ray has called out on national carrier Kenya Airways over a refund on their tickets, following the pilot strike that started over the weekend of November 5.

The socialite was among tens of thousands of passengers who found themselves stranded after Kenya Airways (KQ) staffers went on strike on Saturday, November 5 which affected both local and international flights.

Amber Ray and her husband Kennedy Rapudo were headed for Mauritius to mark her birthday as she turned a year older.

She celebrated her birthday on Friday, November 4 during which Rapudo gifted her with a brand-new iPhone 14.

Amber Ray was angered that the carrier did not communicate whatsoever about the ongoing strike and only learned of the same via social media.

Amber Ray and her fiancee Kennedy Rapudo in a flight
READ ALSO: Kennedy Rapudo's beautiful message to Amber Ray as she turns a year older

"I know Kenya Airways to be my pride and joy. Today however we were left stranded as we could not reach them for our flight confirmation which is due tomorrow. We later heard there is a strike via social media, and since we could still not reach them we figured to organize ourselves to reduce the stress at home as I believe many others are already doing," she said.

The two were forced to use a different flight to their destination, through a different country but obviously, Ray was not happy at all.

The other area she expressed her dissatisfaction with was over the ticket refund, saying it was much less compared to the amount they had paid for the flight to Mauritius.

According to Ray, KQ was offering to refund them Sh15,000 yet they had paid for tickets worth Sh340, 000.

Amber Ray and her fiancée in Mauritius as they went to celebrate her birthday
READ: Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo signal getting back together

Instead of the refund, Amber asked the airline to give them a voucher for future flights.

"However, KQ wants to refund us Sh15,000 from a ticket worth Sh340,000 surely. We don’t need a refund, but retain your honor and give us a voucher as we have future flights with you. It is not fair to keep your people stranded with no communication and also punish us for making other plans when the issues are from your end," she said.

The two love birds had earlier separated but later reunited and made public their desire to live together as husband and wife.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
