This is not fair - Amber Ray laments noisy religious groups in residential areas

Amos Robi

Amber Ray said not even clubs made noise that could the 7th floor of a residential building

Amber Ray
Amber Ray

Businesswoman Amber Ray has called upon Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to act on religious groups causing noise pollution in the city.

Amber Ray on her Instagram stories shared a video of a religious group who according to her had began their routine in the early morning of Sunday December 11, 2022.

Amber Ray said not even clubs made the noise equivalent to the one religious sects were making.

“I respect religion but this is so wrong in all ways, all this noise at 6 am and imagine we are on the 7th floor plus to make it worse we don't even understand what they are saying. I swear I have not seen any club make this much noise. Sakaja is this fair?” Amber Ray said.

The concern by Amber Ray comes after governor Sakaja went after clubs that were situated in residential areas.

A screenshot of Amber Ray Insta stories
A screenshot of Amber Ray Insta stories Pulse Live Kenya

County officers attached to Nairobi City on November 27 began the raid on nightclubs following the directive issued by the county boss.

Governor Sakaja vowed to cancel licenses for nightclubs operating in residential areas. He stated that his administration will no longer issue or renew nightclub licenses operating in residential areas.

As a result, the governor said the joints that already existed would only function as bars and restaurants, with limited hours of operation.

Johnson Sakaja's decision to prohibit businesses from operating in residential areas, as well as three other directives, were issued by the county government on Friday, November 25.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja during a meeting at his City Hall office on November 24, 2022
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja during a meeting at his City Hall office on November 24, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Hesborn Agwena, the county director of liquor, announced that at least 43 entertainment and liquor joints in Nairobi had been earmarked for closure due to noise pollution following numerous complaints from residents about the clubs.

A section of Nairobi MCAs, however, condemned the move and vowed to protect traders whose entertainment spots were slated for closure.

