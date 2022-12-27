ADVERTISEMENT
I only live for now - Amber Ray on moving in together with fiancé

Pulse Contributor

Amber Ray got engaged to Rapudo recently and they now live together

Kenyan celebrity couple Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo
Kenyan businesswoman Amber Ray has disclosed that she only lives in the moment and if a day comes when her fiancé Kennedy Rapudo leaves her, she’ll accept it and move on with life.

“My dear, I only live for now…If a day comes where nitatemwa, nitatemeka tu na life iendelee,” read the post on her Instagram.

Her remarks have come after a fan asked her why she had agreed to move in with her husband and if she was afraid to be kicked out of the home someday.

Amber Ray [Instagram]
READ: This is not fair - Amber Ray laments noisy religious groups in residential areas

In a series of Instagram stories where Amber was responding to questions, she also revealed that she had a good relationship with her stepdaughter, saying she is beautiful and mature.

Oh she is such a beautiful and mature young lady. It has been so easy to relate with her. I thank her mother for raising her right,” added Amber.

She went ahead to disclose that the mother’s child was alive and healthy amidst rumors that she was dead.

Amber Ray
On getting pregnant for Rapudo, the mother of one said she is waiting for God’s time admitting that she’d want future kids to be his since he is a good father to the kids.

Her fans were over the moon expressing how happy they were for her finding love, peace, and settling down. Amber further added that she deserved happiness stating she had suffered for so long.

She also addressed her beef with Amira saying she doesn’t hate her even though she lied about her a lot on social media.

Amber Ray and fiancé Kennedy Rapudo
This comes a few days after she posted beautiful Christmas pictures of her and her family.

Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo have been an item for some time now. Even though the two confirmed breaking up in August over unreconcilable differences, they got back together on November 2022 and even got engaged during a trip to Dubai.

The two lovers were sharing an evening in a very romantic set-up that established the mood for the special moment at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. Rapudo then went down on one knee and popped the question.

Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf
