I only live for now - Amber Ray on moving in together with fiancé

“My dear, I only live for now…If a day comes where nitatemwa, nitatemeka tu na life iendelee,” read the post on her Instagram.

Her remarks have come after a fan asked her why she had agreed to move in with her husband and if she was afraid to be kicked out of the home someday.

In a series of Instagram stories where Amber was responding to questions, she also revealed that she had a good relationship with her stepdaughter, saying she is beautiful and mature.

“Oh she is such a beautiful and mature young lady. It has been so easy to relate with her. I thank her mother for raising her right,” added Amber.

She went ahead to disclose that the mother’s child was alive and healthy amidst rumors that she was dead.

On getting pregnant for Rapudo, the mother of one said she is waiting for God’s time admitting that she’d want future kids to be his since he is a good father to the kids.

Her fans were over the moon expressing how happy they were for her finding love, peace, and settling down. Amber further added that she deserved happiness stating she had suffered for so long.

She also addressed her beef with Amira saying she doesn’t hate her even though she lied about her a lot on social media.

This comes a few days after she posted beautiful Christmas pictures of her and her family.

Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo have been an item for some time now. Even though the two confirmed breaking up in August over unreconcilable differences, they got back together on November 2022 and even got engaged during a trip to Dubai.