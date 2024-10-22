Amber Ray walks away as fiancé Rapudo offers to pay her to quit club gigs

The argument, which aired during the latest episode of their reality show 'Nai Rich,' revealed tensions between the couple regarding Amber’s club appearances.

Kennedy Rapudo questions Amber Ray's club gigs

In the episode, Rapudo expressed his concerns about the nature of Amber's work, particularly her late-night appearances at clubs.

Despite knowing what she did for a living when they first met, Rapudo now questions if it's still appropriate for her to continue in this line of work.

During their conversation, Rapudo told Amber, “I think at your age, you should not be hosting. It doesn’t make sense for you to go to clubs at night and return home in the morning.” He went on to propose an alternative, offering to compensate her for the income she would lose by quitting her club appearances.

"What if we make a deal? No matter how much you make, I’ll pay you to stay at home. Would that work for you? I believe you should leave these gigs to younger girls and socialites," Rapudo suggested.

He further explained his concerns, mentioning their family responsibilities, especially with their daughter Afrikanah being less than 10 months old. "Our family is still young. Afrikanah is barely 10 months. My wife should not be out hosting in clubs," Rapudo stated.

Rapudo clarified that he supports Amber's work, but it's the club hosting aspect he finds problematic, saying, “I’ve always supported her job, but I’ve never been comfortable with her hosting in clubs.”

Amber Ray refuses to quit her job for Rapudo

In response to Rapudo’s suggestion, Amber Ray was quick to defend herself, stating that she would never quit her job for a man.

She emphasised the importance of maintaining her independence and career, highlighting that she is not ready to solely rely on Rapudo’s money, as it could lead to disrespect.

“I don’t want to lose myself because of a relationship. This is something he knew I was doing when we met,” Amber said, adding that she wouldn’t give up her career and brand for the sake of the relationship.

Amber further explained her concerns about being financially dependent on someone else, saying, “What if one day he wakes up and decides not to give me money? I’ll be stuck, with six children, doing nothing but house chores. How would I manage? I can’t risk damaging my brand and becoming just a housewife.”

She also reminded Rapudo that she is a breadwinner and doesn’t want to be in a position where she has to ask for support for her family.

She stated, “I’ve been in that situation before, and it brought a lot of disrespect. I allow you to do your job, and it’s not affecting our relationship in any way.”

The changing dynamics of Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo's relationship

Amber Ray expressed disappointment that Rapudo’s stance had changed since they first started dating.

According to Amber, Rapudo was supportive of her work in the beginning, but now he seems to have second thoughts. She argued that this isn’t fair, as nothing about her job has changed since they met.

“When we met, you knew very well what kind of work I do, and you were there supporting me. Now suddenly, you’ve changed your mind. That’s not how it works,” Amber told Rapudo.

Amber also defended her club appearances, emphasising that hosting is a legitimate and profitable business.

“Many people think hosting isn’t a real business, but we make more money than doctors sometimes,” Amber said, further justifying her decision to continue with her job.