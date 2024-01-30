5 photos of boss baby Africanah Ochieng Rapudo that shows she's 'mtoto wa tajiri'

The couple, known for their influential status in the digital content creation and business spheres, hosted a lavish black and red-themed party at their luxurious residence on January 28, preceding the much-awaited reveal on January 30.

The black and red-themed event was a private affair, attended by close friends, family, and notable personalities from the entertainment industry.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Magical moment as Amber Ray, Rapudo introduces daughter

Videos shared online captured the magical moment when Amber and Kennedy stood at the top of their staircase, proudly holding their 8-month-old daughter.

The scene resembled the iconic 'Lion King' moment, as guests below marveled at Africanah's beauty and calm demeanor.

A magnificent glass backdrop engraved with the words 'Africanah to the world' added a touch of elegance to the ambiance.

The event attracted a star-studded guest list, including former Kiss FM host turned content creator Oga Obinna, beauty mogul Phoina Tosha, socialite Risper Faith, TikTok sensation Alma Mutheu, and comedian Eric Omondi, accompanied by his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Kennedy and Amber epitomized elegance, with Kennedy donning an all-black tuxedo and Amber stunning in a shimmering brown cocktail dress adorned with black details. Africanah, the show's star, radiated charm in a beautiful red balloon dress.

The proud mother expressed her excitement and love for her daughter, emphasizing that the reveal had to be grand to match Africanah's royal status.

Amber Ray directs fans to pay to see her daughter's face, did it backfire?

Before the reveal, Amber teased her followers on social media, inviting them to subscribe and pay a fee on her new platform, Afri Vega, to witness the full video of Africanah's face reveal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

She expressed her excitement about the reveal and emphasised Africanah's significance as a cherished member of their family.

"Hey guys it's your girl Amber Ray, Amber the brand and due to public demand, we have decided to do Africanah's face reveal.

"Nakwambia mtoto ni wa tajari so it had to be something huge ama ni aje? I am in love, hope mtapenda, and even if you guys don't like it I don't care because I totally love it, " Amber Ray announced directing her fans to check out the Afri Vega platform for the exclusive content.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

However, merely a day later, Amber Ray and her fiancé shared numerous photos of their daughter's face, officially introducing her to the world.

Whether the initial plan to charge fans for access to the content backfired or if the parents were simply too eager and thrilled to share their daughter with the world remains uncertain.

Africanah Rapudo's early success

One undeniable fact, however, is that Africanah is an absolute beauty. And she seems to have already inherited her mum's disdain for broke men!

At just 8 months old, Africanah Rapudo has already captured attention for her beauty and charm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya