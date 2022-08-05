RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Amber Ray's ex-boyfriend claps back after being told 'move on' [Screenshot]

Dennis Milimo

Serra Leonean IB Kabba fires back at Amber Ray with no chills

Serra Leonean basketball player IB Kabba has clapped back at his ex-girlfriend Amber Ray after being told; ‘please move on and stop being bitter’.

On Friday, Ms Ray made a public appeal to all her exes, asking them to stop being bitter and move on like she has done.

“I have few words for my exes. Please, my exes, we had a good time together, so just let it be that. Tuwache mauchungu and everything. You can never destroy me with what you think you have on me. So let’s just love and focus on what we had and everything nice, the beautiful memories. Move on, life moves," Amber Ray appealed.

However, in a quick rejoinder Kabba clapped back at Amber Ray, warning that she should never address him as an ex.

“It’s so funny for you to call me your ex. I am no one’s ex-you are just in my past next time know how to say it. Thanks,” IB Kabba fired back at Amber.

The two have been embroiled in an ugly online spat in the recent past, that continues to expose little known details about their past relationship.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but…The woman who didn't marry you because you were poor or not her type, will most likely find a good nice man who fits her criteria and live happily ever after. No, she won't suffer or regret. Stop watching too many Sierra Leone movies,” Amber Ray’s post aimed at Kabba states.

Kabba clapped back with; ‘If I knew the person she was from the start, I would have never been involved with her. I don’t regret what we had but it seems that she has moved on many times before.

“I hope you can clean her up. Tell her to take showers all the time and stop living a fake life on social media and stop having intimacy in the bushes. She really needs to grow up. Good luck x,”.

Amber started a relationship with the basketball player after divorcing businessman Jamal Rohosafi where she had been married as the second wife.

At the moment, Amber Ray is in aromatic relationship with man identified as Kennedy Rapudo.

Dennis Milimo

