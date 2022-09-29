'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dies in Los Angeles

His close friend and manager Jarez Posey said the rapper died on Wednesday, September 28 in the afternoon, American time.

According to the manager, as reported by TMZ reports, have it that Coolio was visiting a friend on Wednesday afternoon when he passed away. An official cause of his death hasn’t been revealed by the officials.

Coolio touched the whole world with his music coming into the limelight when he released one of his greatest songs, Fantastic Voyage which did well on charts in the US and other parts of the world.

Although 'Fantastic Voyage' was the first song that put him on the map, it was overshadowed by 'Gangsta's Paradise' which has accumulated over 1 billion views on YouTube he released in 1995.

The song's greatness was evident when he won a Grammy in 1996 for the song. Coolio's music career began in the 1980s and he gained fame in the underground scene to be one of the greatest rap artists across the globe.

Coolio whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr grew up in Compton, California, according to a bio on his official website.

Although the rapper was well-known in the entertainment industry, given the multiple hats he wore, his personal life was mostly kept away from the media.

The rapper had four children during his marriage to his ex-wife Josefa Salinas. His three daughters and son are named Artisha, Brandi, Jackie, and Artis, respectively and he shared them with his ex-wife.

According to some international media houses, Coolio and Josefa were married from 1996 to 2000.

But unlike Coolio, his ex-wife was not in the music industry and none of them has shared details and the reason behind their going separate ways.