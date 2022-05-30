RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

American rapper Master P's daughter is dead

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
American rapper Master P [Instagram/MasterP]
American rapper Master P [Instagram/MasterP]

The millionaire music mogul made this known via his Instagram page on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Recommended articles

"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve," he wrote.

"We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issues that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel."

Her cause of death has not been revealed.

The music star's son Lil Romeo also took to his Instagram page where he eulogised his sister.

"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times," he wrote.

"I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining is I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless. -RM."

Tytyana was one of Master P and Sonia C's numerous children.

They are parents to Romeo, Hercy Miller, Veno Miller, Itali Miller, Mercy Miller and Vercy Miller.

Master P also has a child, Cymphonique Miller, from another relationship.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Prof Hamo & lover Jemutai take birthday celebrations to Mombasa [Video]

Prof Hamo & lover Jemutai take birthday celebrations to Mombasa [Video]

Bridget Achieng opens up on being bullied & trolled for 25yrs over her teeth

Bridget Achieng opens up on being bullied & trolled for 25yrs over her teeth

American rapper Master P's daughter is dead

American rapper Master P's daughter is dead

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage spotted together in the United States

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage spotted together in the United States

Anerlisa Muigai explains why she moved out of posh Lavington home

Anerlisa Muigai explains why she moved out of posh Lavington home

Diamond & Zuchu cause a stir with steamy 'Mtasubiri' performance [Video]

Diamond & Zuchu cause a stir with steamy 'Mtasubiri' performance [Video]

Annie Idibia unfollows hubby 2Face Idibia on Instagram

Annie Idibia unfollows hubby 2Face Idibia on Instagram

My channel handbag costs Sh600K - Vera Sidika reveals

My channel handbag costs Sh600K - Vera Sidika reveals

Flaqo speaks on earning Sh20 million and why it derailed him [Video]

Flaqo speaks on earning Sh20 million and why it derailed him [Video]

Trending

Anerlisa Muigai moves out of posh Lavington home, sells her Range Rover

Anerlisa Muigai moves out posh Nairobi home, sales Ranger Rover

Njugush names his 6 favourite Kenyan comedians [Video]

Comedian Timothy Kimani aka Njugush

Esther Musila pours her heart out to hubby Guardian as she turns 52 [Photos]

Singer Guardian Angel with his Wife Esther Musila

Kajala unblocks Harmonize, follows him back on Instagram [Screenshot]

Kajala unblocks Harmonize, follows him back on Instagram [Screenshot]