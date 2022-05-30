American rapper Master P's daughter is dead

"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve," he wrote.

"We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issues that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel."

Her cause of death has not been revealed.

The music star's son Lil Romeo also took to his Instagram page where he eulogised his sister.

"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times," he wrote.

"I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining is I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless. -RM."

Tytyana was one of Master P and Sonia C's numerous children.

They are parents to Romeo, Hercy Miller, Veno Miller, Itali Miller, Mercy Miller and Vercy Miller.