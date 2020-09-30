WCB President Diamond Platnumz and his new signee Zuchu are yet again on the spotlight after copy pasting a scene from American rapper Tobe Nwigwe’s song for their new video Litawachoma.

On Tuesday, US based comedian Kevon Stage, who is close friend to rapper Tobe Nwigwe, called out the two (Diamond and Zuchu) over the stealing a scene from his friends video; alerting the owner to check out the video.

“I know this man did not steal @tobenwigwe whole STYLE! “Fat” “Nell” . I go to YouTube; in my recommendation I see this young man. I know you did it. Apparently this man is challenging Tobe for his own style…we will not have it... go ahead and delete it. He could not even change the colours, make them colours your own, stop it stop it,” reacted Kevon Stage (Tobe’s friend).

The scene in question from Diamond ^ Zuchu's video vS Tobe Nwigwe's video

However, the owner of the video (Tobe Nwigwe) that the Litawachoma scene was borrowed from, re-shared Kevon Stage’s video and instead of accusing Chibu and Zuchu of copying his style, he opted to salute them for being inspired by his music video and making his style go viral. He did not make a big deal out of it.

“YO @kevonstage IS A ABSOLUTE FOOL!!! 😂😂😂

Man s/o to @diamondplatnumz & @officialzuchu the movement is moving all the way in Tanzania ✊🏿#THISwasMINTtoBE” wrote Tobe Nwigwe.

Seeing Tobe’s reaction, Diamond joined the conversation, leaving fire emojis on the rapper’s post.

The scene in question shows Diamond with three women and a small baby seated on a couch; the same scene is also in Tobe’s video; same artwork on the background and clothes.

Another, scene in the video that Diamond is dressed in Animal print, was also borrowed; after photos emerged showing another guy rocking the same outfit.

Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu

The Litawachoma video dropped on September 28, 2020 and currently has over 1.2 million views and trending at number 1, both in Kenya and Tanzania.

Tobe Nwigwe- Is The Transcendent Rapper Making Purpose Popular, with a fan base boasting of culture heavyweights like Michelle Obama, the Houston rapper is leading a rap renaissance.

