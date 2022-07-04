Information reaching our entertainment desk, details that the Loyal hitmaker will be staging an electrifying performance at the Carnivore Grounds, Nairobi come August 26, 2022.

The news of Chris Brown’s Kenyan concert was made public by renowned Kenyan disk jokey and talent manager DJ Slahver.

“Midnight in Africa concert with Chris Brown happening in August 26th at Carnivore Grounds, Nairobi.

"For more details and sponsorship contact DJ Slahver 0N +254 724488440 or Slahverdeejay@gmail.com,” DJ Slahver shared.

American singer Chris Brown set to perform in Kenya [Details] Pulse Live Kenya

This will be the second time the RnB singer is performing in Kenya. In 2016, Chris Brown headlined the Mombasa Rocks Concert which was held at Nyali Golf club.

During the thrilling and most memorable concert of the year 2016, Governor Ali Hassan Joho took to the stage and promised the county will see more A-list artistes in the near future.

In Mombasa, the top US singer performed alongside Nigeria’s Wizkid and Tanzania’s Alikiba.

It was rumored that Brown pocketed Sh90, 000, 000 million for the 90 minutes he was on stage.

However, organizers of the show led by Wale Wasee Limited co-director Thandi Ojeer disputed the figure.

“No, I wish I had that kind of money" and when pressed to provide the actual figure, the promoter said; "that’s confidential information; it’s like asking someone to reveal; their bank balance,”.