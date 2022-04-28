Amina Chao's short & sweet message to hubby Jalang'o after turning 39

Ms Chao who is not a big fan of social media, used her Insta-stories to share a photo posing with her hubby with a beautiful birthday message.

“Happy Birthday my ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @jalang’o,” reads Amina Chao’s birthday message to her hubby Jalang’o.

In October 2019, Jalang’o officiated his union with Amina Chao in a lavish, but low key traditional wedding ceremony.

Kenyans celebrate Jalang'o

On April 27, 2022 Kenyans from all walks of life united to celebrate Jalang’o at a time he was turning 39-years-old.

Alex Mwakideu to Jalas

“To my brother and my friend.. Mheshimiwa Phenix Jalang'o Odiwuor... Happy Happy Birthday!!! May the Lord guide you all the way to Parliament on the 9th of August this year 2022. Happy Birthday Mhesh 👊🏽,”.

Akothee to Jalas

“We are always talking about something gi osiepnani , we are also fighting about nothing sometimes gi osiepnani . We are just here to live out loud ,life full of support, apart from wishing you a happy birthday, I also wish you all the best in your new seat MHESHIMIWA . kawuono koro ok in jalango jakababa kende. Wamor. Polo be. Help me wish my darling bro @jalangoo a happy birthday. We Love you @jalangoo”.

Kamene Goro to Jalas”

“A very happy birthday to my brother!!! @jalangoo be blessed abundantly in this next phase of your life! This is the year all your dreams come true. Alafu unazeeka sasa baba! Love you always”.

Captain Otoyo to Jalas

“Happy happy birthday My Brother @jalangoo Mambo mengi muda mchache!!!😜

Your birthday almost passed me by bruv.✌🏿 Singejisamehea kwa kweli!!!

"It's been an eventful year and The Almighty Allah The Most Merciful, The most Gracious has been soo kind to us.

Soo Much to Thank Him for, BUT off All the stuff we need to say Ahsante for, Life is Number one on line. I thank God for giving you another Year to live and serve in an even higher calling now. Hongera kwa kila ulichokiafikia mwakani ikiwemo umri zaidi. Hongera. Happy birthday Bruv,”.

Mzee Jalas kicked off his birthday celebrations with a big surprise on his former colleagues at Radio Africa Group.