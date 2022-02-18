Alikiba's wife files for divorce, alleges infidelity and abuse

A Kadhi’s court in Mombasa on February 10 gave the Tanzanian singer 15 days to respond to the suit, failure to which the case would proceed in his absence.

“Should you fail to appear within the time mentioned above, the plaintiff may proceed with the suit and judgment given in your absence,” the court papers read.

According to court papers, Khalef said she was filing for a suit because she was not getting a safe environment at their home in Dar-es-Salaam.

Khalef who got married to Kiba in April 2018, accused him of infidelity adding that she had allegedly faced verbal abuse from her in-laws, which she says began about six months into their marriage.

“The respondent [Kiba] has made a mockery of their marriage by disrespectfully engaging in public displays of infidelity with various women in total disregard of the petitioner's feelings,” her suit papers read.

Khalef says efforts to try to resolve their marriage issues have been futile as her husband has been unresponsive, concluding that the marriage was broken beyond repair.

“The marriage is irreversibly severely broken with no chance of being salvaged,” she said.

Khalef is now demanding Sh200,000 monthly upkeep for her and their children as well as medical cover for the two.

Ali Kiba has previously admitted to having issues in their marriage. In 2019, Kiba in an interview with Clouds FM said they had issues in their marriage but were working to resolve them.

“Ni kweli mimi na mke wangu tuna migogoro na ni jambo la kawaida kwenye ndoa, ila sijampa talaka hata moja”

“Watu wasipende kufurahia matatizo ya wenzao, au labda ni ukosefu wa kazi, hakuna jambo ambalo Mwenyezi amelihalalisha na analichukia kama talaka. Binadamu unapata wapi ujasiri wa kuchochea wenzako waachane kwenye ndoa, ni shetani tu ndio anapenda ujinga huo,” said Alikiba.