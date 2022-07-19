RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Amira disables comments as she responds to Jamal Rohasafi's public apology

Dennis Milimo

Amira parted ways with Hubby Jamal after marrying socialite Amber Ray as his second wife

Jamal Rohosafi and his wife Amira
Jamal Rohosafi and his wife Amira

Businesswoman Amira has finally broken her silence after her husband and businessman Jamal Rohosafi penned down a public apology over their breakup.

In a statement released via her social media pages, Amira confessed that the apology had taken her back to the darkest places she has even been.

“That apology has taken me back to the darkest places I have ever been in my life because I have reflected on so much that happened in public and closed doors and it has triggered a lot of emotions,” Amira said in part.

Amira
Amira Amira Jamal Roho Safi wife Pulse Live Kenya

Despite responding to Jamal’s apology, Amira failed to rule out whether she will forgive her ex-hubby and take him back or not.

“Its heavy, I can’t comprehend right now but I ask Allah to give me grace. Some wounds just don’t heal, you have to learn how to live with them,” Amira remarked.

On July 16, 2022, Jamal Marlow Rohosafi went public asking his estranged wife Amira to forgive her for the emotional pain and the disrespect he caused her leading to their breakup.

Amira's response
Amira's response Amira's response Pulse Live Kenya

Jamal expressed his regrets for the emotional harm he caused her claiming it was not easy for him to take the step but was willing to make up for his mistakes.

"Most of you, if not all, know what happened between me and my wife and how we came to the limelight; To say the least, it was chaos! It was messy! It was downright ugly! I may have seemed unbothered, but I was helpless," said Jamal.

"I knew it was wrong, I knew you were hurting, but I just couldn’t get myself together! Amira, I am doing this because the disrespect was also as loud. I apologize for all the disrespect, for all the embarrassment, for all the hurt, for all the pain, for all the trauma," Jamal added.

Jamal Rohosafi
Jamal Rohosafi Jamal Rohosafi and his wife Amira Pulse Live Kenya

Jamal begged Amira to forgive him stating she has been with him through all walks of life and she didn't deserve the rudeness he showed her

"Please forgive me and you come from way back and for me to put you through all that mess was distasteful," said the businessman.

The apology comes months after Amira said she was filing for a divorce on grounds that she had been disrespected.

Amira who posted a picture of herself at a Kadhi's court said she had gotten to a breaking point and was turning her focus to her life and that of her kids.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

