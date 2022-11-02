RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Andrew Kibe comes to the aid of Gachagua mimicker, raises Sh350K for him

Amos Robi

KK Mwenyewe whose real name is Zakaria Kariuki became an internet sensation after videos of him mimicking DP Gachagua broke the internet

Comedian KK Mwenyewe
After appealing for help to raise university fees, Kenyans in the US have come through for comedian KK Mwenyewe known for mimicking Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The drive was led by former Kiss FM radio presenter Andrew Kibe who called for the fundraiser through his YouTube channel as well as his social media pages.

Kibe said the money will not only help KK Mwenyewe whose real name is Zakaria Kariuki clear his school fees but also boost his artistic work as a comedian.

“I recognised his talent, and a few friends and I came together to raise the money, between Ksh350 - Ksh400,000. We want to give it to him because we know he is a good artist, and we hope that he can continue doing what he does,” Kibe said.

KK Mwenyewe sent out his gratitude to the well-wishers, vowing to appropriately use the money he received.

"I will use the money to buy production tools such as a camera, tripod stand, and lighting equipment. I will also invest part of the money so that it counts in 10,12 years to come," he stated

The comedian is receiving the money just days after Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja also came to his rescue after he appealed for help to clear Sh10,000 fee arrears.

Waithira Zakaria Kariuki alias Mr KK Mwenyewe
"Hello, my friends and my fans despite being a content creator and comedian am also a student at Kisii University in my 3rd year and right facing fees challenges and we've been pushed to the corner by the school administration that we either pay the 100% of the fees by 30th of October or we differ.

"In my case my parents have nowhere to see this money and I hereby ask any person of goodwill to help me contribute Ksh 10,900 so I can complete the fee so to avoid deferment of my studies," KK appealed.

The Kisii University student later announced that the Nairobi County boss had rescued him in time to keep him in class.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
