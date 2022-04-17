Anerlisa congratulates mother on nominations victory, opens up on rough past

Anerlisa said she had no doubt her mother Tabitha Keroche would be the best senator, saying she understood people’s needs.

“Congratulations to mum. I have no doubt you will be the best senator. You understand the people’s needs," Anerlisa’s post read.

Anerlisa also revealed that for the first time she felt rested and blessed having been through a rough recent past.

“Today is one of those days I can say I feel rested and blessed. I have gone through a lot from losing my sister, my family business being affected, divorce dealing with attacks,” her post read in part.

Anerlisa went on to say that she felt at peace, extra loved, and more motivated noting that although everything was not perfect, she was optimistic about better days ahead.

“The list could go on but God has been to me and today I feel at peace extra loved and more motivated. Even though not everything is perfect, I truly believe everything happens for a reason and with prayers everything falls at its right time. There is light at the end of the tunnel,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Anerlisa was recently ordered to pay businessman Ben Kangangi Sh2 million as damages for defamation.

High Court Judge Juma Chitembwe in his ruling found Muigai guilty of defaming Kangangi through social media posts.

Chitembwe said the posts which described Kangangi as an unscrupulous businessman who could not be trusted, defamed him thereby negatively affecting his image and reputation.

“The post directly referred to the plaintiff [Mr Kangangi] and indicated that he was an unscrupulous businessman who conducted fraudulent businesses and could not be trusted. The plaintiff indicated that the claims by the defendant [Anerlisa] were false and the defendant did not provide anything to contradict the same,” the judge said.