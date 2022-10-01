Anerlisa Muigai's reaction after finalizing divorce with Benpol

Taking to social media with the update, the Keroche heiress noted that she is now “Officially free” and thanked her lawyers.

“Officially Free. It would not be fair to not give a shout-out to these two advocates who worked tirelessly to make sure that the divorce was done quickly and not wait for years.

"Hamza Jabir and Hosea Chamba. Thank you for your work and for doing everything as requested,” Anerlisa wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

The pair (Anerlisa and Benpol) made their union official through a church wedding but filed for divorce a few months afterwards.

The Tanzanian hitmaker cited irreconcilable differences, among other reasons as the grounds for divorce.

Troubled union and moving on

Benpol put speculation to rest when he confirmed rumours of their divorce in an interview with SkyWalker in July 2021.

“It’s true I filed for Divorce, lakini process bado inaendelea. Divorce inachukua time, so kwa hiyo kisheria bado tumefungwa pamoja lakini kihisia sidhani kama kuna mmoja anataka kuwa na mwenzake” said Ben Pol.

At the time, the singer added that he was done with Anerlisa, noting that his feelings towards her had changed.

“Kwa saa hivi mimi namuombea tu heri lakini kusema ati namzimia, hapana hakuna kitu kinaweza kutokea kati yangu mimi na yeye.

"Simfeel kabisa, unfortunately, sidhani kama ni kosa, huo ndo ukweli wangu” added Benpol.

Lifting the lid on their troubled union, the singer revealed that his biggest regret was ignoring the red flags, leading to divorce shortly after the wedding that was very secretive with no family member from the bride’s side in attendance.

Anerlisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya