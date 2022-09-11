RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Anerlisa Muigai surprises Instagram fan hours after mother's swearin-in [Screenshot]

Amos Robi

Anerlisa shared pictures she had taken from the swearing-in ceremony at the senate buildings

Anerlisa Muigai gives away dress she wore to mother's swearing in
Anerlisa Muigai gives away dress she wore to mother's swearing in

Keroche heiress and businesswoman Anerlisa Muigai in a rare show of kindness has given away the dress she donned during her mother’s swearing-in at the senate to one of her Instagram followers.

Recommended articles

Anerlisa shared a photo posing at the senate chambers and fan by the name Purity's Dessert Spot gave a positive compliment and there after Annerlisa said she could have the dress.

I really love this dress😍😍,” Purity wrote.

“You can have it...I'll send you a dm for your details,” Anerlisa responded.

Anerlisa Muigai gives away dress she wore to mothers swearing-in
Anerlisa Muigai gives away dress she wore to mothers swearing-in Anerlisa Muigai gives away dress she wore to mothers swearing-in Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Anerlisa Muigai opens up on how her new boyfriend won her heart [Screenshot]

Anerlisa went to witness as her mother who she has described as her role model took oath of office as senator for Nakuru county.

Anerlisa pointed out that the Nakuru Senator has a demonstrated journey of how she made it to the top, cautioning her fans not to emulate people who cannot explain how they got to where they are in life.

The Nero Company CEO added that she looks up to her mom because she has known her struggles and can give details on the steps she made to get to where she is.

Anerlisa Muigai gives away dress she wore to mother's swearing in
Anerlisa Muigai gives away dress she wore to mother's swearing in Anerlisa Muigai gives away dress she wore to mother's swearing in Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Anerlisa Muigai explains why she moved out of posh Lavington home

“A lot of people make others their role models from the money/power they have but when asked besides the lifestyle and what you see on social media why is this person your role model? Most of them won’t have an answer beyond what they can see as the end product.

A role model should be somebody you know detail by detail about them e.g how they started, the struggles and their breakthrough to date not because you’ve seen them on a private jet, has expensive cars and all the luxury. My mother Tabitha Karanja is a perfect example of a good role model. A girl from the village and has fought her way up and still is fighting,” she said.

Anerlisa has consistently praised her mother as well as supported her when during the family's difficult times.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Love in the air as Victor Wanyama and wife Serah Teshna celebrate son's birthday

Love in the air as Victor Wanyama and wife Serah Teshna celebrate son's birthday

Anerlisa Muigai surprises Instagram fan hours after mother's swearin-in [Screenshot]

Anerlisa Muigai surprises Instagram fan hours after mother's swearin-in [Screenshot]

Samidoh’s wife, Edday sends tongues wagging with cryptic rant on side-chicks

Samidoh’s wife, Edday sends tongues wagging with cryptic rant on side-chicks

Veteran actor Ainea Ojiambo reveals why he is always the 'bad guy' in movies

Veteran actor Ainea Ojiambo reveals why he is always the 'bad guy' in movies

Diana Marua opens up on condition she struggles with before childbirth in surprise baby shower

Diana Marua opens up on condition she struggles with before childbirth in surprise baby shower

Tyler Mbaya and fiancé get tattoos in honour of baby daughter[Photo]

Tyler Mbaya and fiancé get tattoos in honour of baby daughter[Photo]

Wahu and Nameless celebrate 17th wedding anniversary in style emotional memories

Wahu and Nameless celebrate 17th wedding anniversary in style emotional memories

Frankie JustGymIt’s cheeky video that has sparked mixed reactions

Frankie JustGymIt’s cheeky video that has sparked mixed reactions

Trevor Ombija marks 35th birthday with special acknowledgement

Trevor Ombija marks 35th birthday with special acknowledgement

Trending

President Yoweri Museveni and Diamond Platinumz

Diamond Platinumz records song for President Museveni

Azziad Nasenya

Azziad answers troll who said her video was not worth his attention [Screenshot]

Crazy Kennar, Kwambox selected among 10 African content creators on Meta's Creators of Tomorrow initiative

Kwambox, Crazy Kennar among 10 African creators selected by Facebook for 1-year deal

Queen Bey

Beyoncé turns 41 years old today