Anerlisa Muigai surprises Instagram fan hours after mother's swearin-in [Screenshot]

Anerlisa shared a photo posing at the senate chambers and fan by the name Purity's Dessert Spot gave a positive compliment and there after Annerlisa said she could have the dress.

“I really love this dress😍😍,” Purity wrote.

“You can have it...I'll send you a dm for your details,” Anerlisa responded.

Anerlisa Muigai gives away dress she wore to mothers swearing-in Pulse Live Kenya

Anerlisa went to witness as her mother who she has described as her role model took oath of office as senator for Nakuru county.

Anerlisa pointed out that the Nakuru Senator has a demonstrated journey of how she made it to the top, cautioning her fans not to emulate people who cannot explain how they got to where they are in life.

The Nero Company CEO added that she looks up to her mom because she has known her struggles and can give details on the steps she made to get to where she is.

“A lot of people make others their role models from the money/power they have but when asked besides the lifestyle and what you see on social media why is this person your role model? Most of them won’t have an answer beyond what they can see as the end product.

A role model should be somebody you know detail by detail about them e.g how they started, the struggles and their breakthrough to date not because you’ve seen them on a private jet, has expensive cars and all the luxury. My mother Tabitha Karanja is a perfect example of a good role model. A girl from the village and has fought her way up and still is fighting,” she said.