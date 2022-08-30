Anerlisa Muigai explains why her mother is the best role model

Anerlisa pointed out that the Nakuru Senator-elect has a demonstrated journey of how she made it to the top, cautioning her fans not to emulate people who cannot explain how they got to where they are in life.

The Nero Company CEO added that she looks up to her mom because she has known her struggles and can give details on the steps she made to get to where she is.

The socialite advised others to not only pay attention to money or power when selecting a personal role model but also ensure they understand how their role model overcame challenges.

“A lot of people make others their role models from the money/power they have but when asked besides the lifestyle and what you see on social media why is this person your role model? Most of them won’t have an answer beyond what they can see as the end product.

Anerlisa Muigai with her mother Tabitha Karanja Pulse Live Kenya

"A role model should be somebody you know detail by detail about them e.g how they started, the struggles and their breakthrough to date not because you’ve seen them on a private jet, has expensive cars and all the luxury. My mother Tabitha Karanja is a perfect example of a good role model. A girl from the village and has fought her way up and still is fighting,” she said.

Tabitha Karanja was elected as Senator for Nakuru and has also been up in arms to have Keroche Brewery Plant re-opened.

Pulse Live Kenya

While congratulating her mother after clinching victory Anerlisa said she was going to make the best senator.

“Congratulations to mum. I have no doubt you will be the best senator. You understand the people’s needs," Anerlisa said.

The Keroche boss on her part vowed to serve the Nakuru people for their growth and prosperity.