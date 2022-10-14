Anerlisa Muigai leaves questions after cryptic post [Screenshot]

Muigai in her stories said that it was a bad feeling when one went into a relationship expecting change only to find things similar to what they left

“The worst feeling is going into a relationship thinking you would be better than the previous partner then end up being the worst and then you are forced to go start your life all over again what a waste,” Anerlisa said.

The statement comes days after the businesswoman expressed her joy after she finalized her divorce from Tanzanian singer Ben Pol.

Screengrab of Anerlisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

Taking to social media after the finaliozation, the Keroche heiress noted that she is now “Officially free” and thanked her lawyers.

“Officially Free. It would not be fair to not give a shout-out to these two advocates who worked tirelessly to make sure that the divorce was done quickly and not wait for years.

"Hamza Jabir and Hosea Chamba. Thank you for your work and for doing everything as requested,” Anerlisa wrote.

The celebrations were however cut short after Ben Pol said he has not received communication from where he had filed for divorce of the process being complete.

“I am also seeing these reports online. I haven’t been informed officially or unofficially. I don’t know where she got that communication from because even the court where I filed for the divorce isn’t aware of the reports,” Ben Pol said.

Anerlisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

Anerlisa is currently dating Melvin Ibrahim who he has heaped praises on for being a good partner. The Nero water CEO has also previously revealed that her ex-boyfriend wanted to con her Sh3.5 million.

In her narration, Ms. Muigai mentioned that she walked into her apartment one day from work and caught her lover on a secret call with another party planning how to swindle her.

“The amount they planned to take from me was Sh3.5 million which they never succeed. And even if I had not walked in on them, they still would not have succeeded because anyone who dated me knows that I don’t hand out money. That’s why I laugh when I hear people say he date her and left with nothing,” Anerlisa Muigai narrated.