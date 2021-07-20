Anerlisa Muigai’s cryptic messages, hours after Ben Pol’s interview on their divorce

The messages have now been linked to Ben Pol’s interview, with Netizens insinuating that she was reacting to what the singer had said.

Cryptic messages

“A real woman avoids drama, she knows her time is precious and she’s not wasting it on unimportant things” reads one of the messages.

“Some people aren’t loyal to you; they are loyal to their need of you. Once their need changes, so does their loyalty”

“Insecure people put others down to raise themselves up”

“People who are intimidated by You talk bad about you with hopes that others won’t find you so appealing”

“A man is supposed to provide and (protect) Not (Beg) and collect”

“Never trust your tongue when your heart is better” reads the messages from Anerlisa Muigai.

Anerlisa Muigai shares series of cryptic message after Ben Pol's interview on Divorce Pulse Live Kenya

Anerlisa Muigai shares series of cryptic message after Ben Pol's interview on Divorce Pulse Live Kenya

Anerlisa Muigai shares series of cryptic message after Ben Pol's interview on Divorce Pulse Live Kenya

Anerlisa Muigai shares series of cryptic message after Ben Pol's interview on Divorce Pulse Live Kenya

Anerlisa Muigai shares series of cryptic message after Ben Pol's interview on Divorce Pulse Live Kenya

Anerlisa Muigai shares series of cryptic message after Ben Pol's interview on Divorce Pulse Live Kenya

In a separate post, Anerlisa said that Tanzanians like to abuse her by calling her old.

“Tanzanians always like to abuse me and call me old but I let that pass because one day I would like them to support our business. #StillGotLoveForYouAll” wrote Anerlisa.

Ben Pol

On Monday, Ben Pol opened up on his divorce with Anerlisa Muigai, revealing that he is no longer attracted to the Keroche Heiress.

“It’s true I filed for Divorce, lakini process bado inaendelea. Divorce inachukua time, so kwa hiyo kisheria bado tumefungwa pamoja lakini kihisia sidhani kama kuna mmoja anataka kuwa na mwenzake” said Ben Pol.

Ben Pol with his wife Anerlisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

The singer mentioned that the divorce period was a very difficult stage in his life.

“Kipindi hicho kilikuwa kigumu sana…mpaka majira ya siku yalibadilika, yaanni kuna wakati nilikuwa naamka saa kumi na moja join ndo nakunywa breakfast, na kula lunch saa tatu usiku, dinner saa tisa Usiku, nalala sa kumi na moja. Lakini I did a lot of work to be Okay. ..I was invested kweli kwenye mapenzi and I gave my all, saying this I my wife so went thing went south I was hurt”.

After the separation, Pol opted for online sessions to help him heal from the nasty breakup.

Asked on whether he is willing or still have feeling for Ms Muigai, Ben Pol replied;

“Kwa saa hivi mimi namuombea tu heri lakini kusema ati namzimia, hapana hakuna kitu kinaweza kutokea kati yangu mimi na yeye.

Simfeel kabisa, unfortunately, sidhani kama ni kosa, huo ndo ukweli wangu” said Ben Pol.

Photos of Anelisa Muigai’s secret wedding with Ben Pol surface online Pulse Live Kenya

The singer went on to reveal that his biggest regret was ignoring the red-flags in their relationship, until it was too late.