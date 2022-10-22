Love reigns - Anerlisa Muigai shares beautiful moments with boyfriend [Photos]

Muigai who parted ways with Tanzanian singer Ben Pol found joy in Melvin who she has heaped praises on for being a great partner.

In the photos she shared, Anerlisa said it was a great feeling to be lifted.

The photos pour cold water on her recent cryptic post which was interpreted by some as trouble in her relationship.

Screenshot of Anerlisa's Instagram stories Pulse Live Kenya

In the post, Anerlisa said, “The worst feeling is going into a relationship thinking you would be better than the previous partner then end up being the worst and then you are forced to go start your life all over again what a waste.”

Anerlisa recently shared that her divorce from Ben Pol had been finalized and she was excited about it.

Anerlisa Muigai moment with boyfriend Pulse Live Kenya

Taking to social media after the finalization, the Keroche heiress noted that she is now “Officially free” and thanked her lawyers.

“Officially Free. It would not be fair to not give a shout-out to these two advocates who worked tirelessly to make sure that the divorce was done quickly and not wait for years.

"Hamza Jabir and Hosea Chamba. Thank you for your work and for doing everything as requested,” Anerlisa wrote.

Anerlisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

The celebrations were however cut short after Ben Pol said he has not received communication from where he had filed for divorce of the process being complete.

“I am also seeing these reports online. I haven’t been informed officially or unofficially. I don’t know where she got that communication from because even the court where I filed for the divorce isn’t aware of the reports,” Ben Pol said.