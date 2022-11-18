Anerlisa Muigai's message to Diana Marua after bold confession

Diana Marua in the video confessed to going out with multiple men which saw her never go broke. Marua however said that she was not proud of her actions but was now reformed.

"In the past, I did some things that I am not proud of. At some point, I used to date guys for money, This is because I lacked the whole of my life. All I wanted was to live well. I dated people for money.

"I dated someone who used to pay my rent, I had someone who would shop for my house and one who would buy me clothes, and another one who would take me out. In my early twenties, money for me was not a problem,” Diana said.

Reacting to the confession, Anerlisa Muigai said Diana Marua was being inconsiderate and needed to rethink her decisions saying not everything was to be made public.

“Nothing against Diana, I am one of the people who admire her as a mum but why the need to come out right now? Sad truth is that people will go straight to the body count...

"My point of view is that I think after being a mother and having a man who has accepted all your flaws, this kind of information should be kept private,” Anerlisa remarked.

The businesswoman went on to say that some sentiments would have seen those close to her receive it the wrong way.

“Your past sometimes can get people viewing you differently even if it's to help people and if you really want to tell the story using " a friend " as a reference, the message will be heard."