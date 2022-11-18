RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Anerlisa Muigai's message to Diana Marua after bold confession

Amos Robi

Diana shared a video where she confessed to dating multiple men for money

Anerlisa Muigai and Diana Marua
Anerlisa Muigai and Diana Marua

Businesswoman Anerlisa Muigai has reacted to the video by content creator Diana Marua where she confessed to previously dating men for money.

Recommended articles

Diana Marua in the video confessed to going out with multiple men which saw her never go broke. Marua however said that she was not proud of her actions but was now reformed.

"In the past, I did some things that I am not proud of. At some point, I used to date guys for money, This is because I lacked the whole of my life. All I wanted was to live well. I dated people for money.

"I dated someone who used to pay my rent, I had someone who would shop for my house and one who would buy me clothes, and another one who would take me out. In my early twenties, money for me was not a problem,” Diana said.

Diana Marua
Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Diana Marua back to doing music days after giving birth [Video]

Reacting to the confession, Anerlisa Muigai said Diana Marua was being inconsiderate and needed to rethink her decisions saying not everything was to be made public.

“Nothing against Diana, I am one of the people who admire her as a mum but why the need to come out right now? Sad truth is that people will go straight to the body count...

"My point of view is that I think after being a mother and having a man who has accepted all your flaws, this kind of information should be kept private,” Anerlisa remarked.

The businesswoman went on to say that some sentiments would have seen those close to her receive it the wrong way.

Anerlisa Muigai
Anerlisa Muigai Anerlisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Love reigns - Anerlisa Muigai shares beautiful moments with boyfriend [Photos]

“Your past sometimes can get people viewing you differently even if it's to help people and if you really want to tell the story using " a friend " as a reference, the message will be heard."

Diana in her defence said the video was aimed at motivating young girls who are in similar predicaments as she was.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Anerlisa Muigai's message to Diana Marua after bold confession

Anerlisa Muigai's message to Diana Marua after bold confession

Jackie Matubia and fiancé defend 'poor' dressing during Wakanda launch

Jackie Matubia and fiancé defend 'poor' dressing during Wakanda launch

Meet TK Lyon, rapper who won Tusker Nexters music talent search

Meet TK Lyon, rapper who won Tusker Nexters music talent search

Simon Kabu loses bag with valuables to thieves in London [Video]

Simon Kabu loses bag with valuables to thieves in London [Video]

Harmonize blasts former boss Diamond for being an Asake copycat

Harmonize blasts former boss Diamond for being an Asake copycat

Octopizzo, Matata and Buruklyn Boyz among artists to perform at Sol Fest [Full List]

Octopizzo, Matata and Buruklyn Boyz among artists to perform at Sol Fest [Full List]

Bahati releases new song, 'My Beginning' [Watch]

Bahati releases new song, 'My Beginning' [Watch]

Samidoh meets Big Ted in LA, hints about his next music tour

Samidoh meets Big Ted in LA, hints about his next music tour

Offset pens emotional tribute to late Takeoff - 'Wish I could hug you one last time'

Offset pens emotional tribute to late Takeoff - 'Wish I could hug you one last time'

Trending

Quiver Lounge owner breaks silence on viral dedication video as Pastor T weighs in

Quiver Lounge owner speaks on viral dedication video as Pastor T weighs in

Lukresia Robai lands ambassadorial job

Kitale dancing nurse Lukresia Robai lands ambassadorial job

Nameless and a fan he met in a cinema hall who looks like her wife Wahu

Nameless excited as he meets Wahu's look-alike [Photos]

Simon Kabu and Sarah Kabu

Sarah Kabu shares her most dreaded moment of the year 2022