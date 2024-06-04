The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Angry entertainers fireback at Kriss Darlin after remarks on Jahmby's death

Amos Robi

Kriss Darlin alleged that those sharing Jahmby Koikai's posts did not share them whe she needed

Reggae entertainer Kriss Darlin
Reggae entertainer Kriss Darlin
  • The passing of Jahmby Koikai has stirred emotions across the entertainment industry
  • Kriss Darlin's remarks about sharing Jahmby's posts have sparked controversy
  • DJ Moh Spice called Kriss Darlin's post 'irresponsible' and fans also expressed their discontent

In a somber wave of mourning and remembrance, the passing of reggae entertainer and endometriosis warrior Jahmby Koikai has stirred emotions across the entertainment industry.

However, amidst the outpouring of grief and support, popular reggae entertainer Kriss Darlin has sparked controversy with remarks that have left many disheartened.

Taking to Instagram to express condolences for Jahmby Koikai, Kriss Darlin’s words ignited a backlash from colleagues and fans alike.

"Its now TIME to POST PICS with the DEPARTED but when she asked and needed BLOOD DONATIONS & HELP NOBODY POSTED PICS," said Kriss Darlin.

Reggae entertainer Kriss Darlin
Pulse Live Kenya

DJ Xclusive didn’t mince words, expressing his discontent with Kriss Darlin’s stance. "Sasa mnagate keep how people will mourn? Ahh surely 😒😒😒 people support in different ways sio kila mtu lazima atoe damu … there people who would pray for her, maybe send her an encouraging message … I’m sure this sounded smart when typing but it’s not," DJ Xclusive remarked.

Publicist Anyiko Awoko also weighed in, highlighting the positive aspects of honouring Jahmby’s memory.

"Jahmby doesn’t deserve this weird comment. A lot of people and friends posted about the blood request and have in other instances. There are people who also help or have helped don’t post. Let’s just celebrate her and be positive. That’s what she would appreciate," Awoko emphasised.

The late reggae MC Jahmby Koikai
The late reggae MC Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

The sentiment of disappointment echoed through the comments, with Hillas Hillary emphasising the personal nature of mourning.

"Dissapointed you can Even Reason like that. For the last 17 years she has battled the disease wewe peke yako ndio ulimsupport ama unasema nini??? So we cant Mourn Regardless?? Mourning is Personal and alot of People were championing for her alwaysss," Hillary expressed.

DJ Moh Spice added to the discourse, calling Kriss Darlin’s post "irresponsible" and emphasizing the diversity of support mechanisms.

"Such an irresponsible post….People help others in different ways, Just because it’s not posted online doesn’t mean that it’s not happening…!!!Tenda Wema Nenda Zako.!! Smh! #Disappointed," DJ Moh Spice remarked.

The late media personality Jahmby Koikai
Media personality Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

Fans also expressed their discontent with Kriss Darlins comments.

