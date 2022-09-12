'My all!' Anita Nderu celebrates her husband on their first wedding anniversary

As the love birds celebrated their first wedding anniversary, the content creator and TV host took to social media to pour her heart out to her adorable husband in a long post on Instagram.

Anita Nderu marks wedding anniversary Pulse Live Kenya

She went ahead to share snippets of the memories they’ve been making with her man in posts of short clips and photos of the two having nice times together in various and different locations.

In the post, Anita calls her husband all manner of beautiful and good names, from her husband, each day's love to the father of their child, heart, and soul we can tell that love was made for the two lovers.

"It's our first year wedding anniversary. Happy anniversary to my love Barrett Raftery. My soulmate. My lover. Kaya's father. My today, tomorrow, and always. My heart ＆and soul. My rock. My husband," Anita says in the post.

Anita Nderu Pulse Live Kenya

Her poetry prowess and mastery were evident as she penned down a love message for her partner, heaping all manner of praises on the man she chose for a friend and husband.

"A year later and I am still in awe of the wonderful man I get to share my life with. A year later and we've made magic of 365 and a quarter days and the most beautiful baby. Time really flies when you are having fun. I love the version of us that we bring out in each other, the safe space created to be ourselves in our default settings," She added in the post.

It is evident through the message to say that these are two people who are deeply in love with each other if the message is a thing to go by. Everything about the two seems to be clicking and every moment is cherished and enjoyed in an equal manner.

"I love our conversations about anything and everything. You are my favorite gossip partner. I love catching your eye from across the room and telling you how much I love you. My handsome human, you are proof that things we wish for in our forever human exist in unimaginable ways. A lifetime sounds pretty damn great now that I get to share it with you," she said in the celebratory message.

Anita Nderu Pulse Live Kenya

Their daughter Kaya was not left in the mix as she thanked the father of their daughter for being there for their daughter and being present when she was pregnant and consequently making her a mother.

"There's love in everything you say and do for us. Kaya has the most amazing father in you, she is one lucky nut to call the most present, thoughtful, loving, caring, proactive, sweet, and playful man dad. She is going to have the most fun navigating life with you. Thank you for making me a Mummy and being incredible during and after pregnancy. It really was easy and wonderful because I had you actively present in every way you could. I would do it all over again," Anita posted.

As she signed out, she made clear her wish on her side, her husband, to their young lovely daughter and life after.

"Here's to many more years and decades to follow! Let's grow older, wiser, lovelier, healthier, wealthier, and goofier together. I will always have your back, your front, and your sides. May we raise Kaya to know that love like this exists and be the best version of parents that we can be. May we always know love, happiness, honesty, laughter, kisses, and cuddles," She added.