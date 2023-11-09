The sports category has moved to a new website.

Anne Kiguta introduces grown son Uhuru, offering rare peek into her personal life

Lynet Okumu

For the first time, media personality Anne Kiguta unveils her all-grown son, Uhuru, in a showcase of their movie date that was also attended by Russian Ambassador to Kenya, Dimitry Maksyimichev.

Media personality Anne Kiguta recently took to social media to share a rare glimpse into her personal life, revealing her all-grown seven-year-old son.

In a series of photos and a detailed caption, Anne shared their unique movie date experience and the special connection they shared at a space-themed celebration.

For the first time, Anne Kiguta unveiled her all-grown son, Uhuru, in a showcase of their movie date.

Media personality Anne Kiguta, Her son Uhuru and the Russian Ambassador to Kenya, Dimitry Maksyimichev.
Media personality Anne Kiguta, Her son Uhuru and the Russian Ambassador to Kenya, Dimitry Maksyimichev. Pulse Live Kenya

The media personality, known for keeping her personal life private, opened up about the privilege her work affords her and the joy of sharing special moments with her son.

The mother-son duo attended a space-themed celebration, where they had the unique opportunity to watch 'The Challenge', the first-ever feature film shot in space at the International Space Station (ISS).

"My little guy was almost quite literally over the moon to watch ‘The Challenge’, the first ever feature film shot in space at the ISS. He could barely blink as the cosmonauts did their drills and the rocket launched," she said.

Adding a diplomatic touch to the day, Anne Kiguta revealed that she had the honor of introducing her son to the Russian Ambassador to Kenya, Dimitry Maksyimichev.

Media personality Anne Kiguta, her son Uhuru and the Russian Ambassador to Kenya, Dimitry Maksyimichev.
Media personality Anne Kiguta, her son Uhuru and the Russian Ambassador to Kenya, Dimitry Maksyimichev. Pulse Live Kenya

The space-themed celebration not only provided a unique cinematic experience but also served as a platform for diplomatic connections, celebrating six decades of relations between Kenya and Russia.

"My work affords me very few privileges but this is one of the most special ones: I had the singular honor to introduce the world’s greatest space geek, my son Uhuru, to HE the Russian Amb. to Kenya Dimitry Maksyimichev at a space-themed celebration marking 60 years of diplomatic relations between Kenya and the Russian Federation," she wrote.

Anne Kiguta described the experience, highlighting how her son was almost literally over the moon watching the cosmonauts perform drills and witnessing the rocket launch.

In a time marked by complex diplomatic relationships globally, Anne highlighted the significance of collaboration in space exploration.

Media Personality Anne Kiguta
Media Personality Anne Kiguta Media Personality Anne Kiguta Pulse Live Kenya
Kenya and Russia, through their space-themed celebration, emphasised their commitment to increasing collaboration not only in science and technology but also in trade.

The movie date became a symbolic representation of nations finding common ground beyond the complexities of diplomatic affairs. Anne Kiguta commended the efforts of both Kenya and Russia in maintaining pleasant relations amid global challenges.

Anne Kiguta concluded her post with congratulations to both Kenya and Russia, acknowledging their ability to navigate and sustain positive diplomatic relations.

She affectionately referred to her son, Uhuru, as her little universe and the real-life boss baby, showcasing the deep bond between mother and child.

Anne Kiguta
Anne Kiguta Pulse Live Kenya

While Anne Kiguta has enjoyed professional success, her personal life has seen its share of challenges. The media personality was once engaged to Michael Ngunyi, a marketing and advertising guru, but the relationship ended.

Rumors surrounding a romantic involvement with Jomo Gecaga, President Uhuru's nephew and personal assistant, also circulated in the past.

Though the details of their relationship remain uncertain, it is believed that Jomo Gecaga is the father of Anne Kiguta's twins—the boy Uhuru, and a girl.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
