I lost Sh180,000 supporting his dreams - Anne Stella Karimi shares

The A Nurse Toto actress said in an interview shared over the weekend that she lost about Sh180,000 to support an ex-boyfriend.

“I lost Sh180,000. I was supporting his dreams,” she said without revealing the identity of the said person.

“At the time I was making more money than he was so I was like, if you feel that this is what is going to build our empire, then well and good.

“I chucked money from my savings and my salo and supported his dreams,” she added.

Responding to a curious fan about the progress of the said empire, the actor only shared “Tusiende hapo please.”

Many Kenyans took to the comment section to give testimonies about how they found themselves in difficult financial situations after investing heavily in their partners’, only to see their funds vanish without any returns.

Investing in love can be a beautiful expression of commitment, but it also carries significant risks, especially when it involves funding your partner's dreams.

While supporting each other's aspirations is essential in a relationship, it is vital to strike a balance between love and financial responsibility.

Love can be a powerful motivator but it is crucial to approach such decisions with practicality and clear-headedness.