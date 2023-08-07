The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
I lost Sh180,000 supporting his dreams - Anne Stella Karimi shares

Denis Mwangi

Investing in love can be a beautiful expression of commitment, but it also carries significant risks, especially when it involves funding your partner's dreams.

Annestella Karimi poses for a photo

Actress and social media influencer Anne Stella revealed that she has done some crazy things for love, among them spending hundreds of thousands on a partner.

The A Nurse Toto actress said in an interview shared over the weekend that she lost about Sh180,000 to support an ex-boyfriend.

I lost Sh180,000. I was supporting his dreams,” she said without revealing the identity of the said person.

At the time I was making more money than he was so I was like, if you feel that this is what is going to build our empire, then well and good.

I chucked money from my savings and my salo and supported his dreams,” she added.

AnneStella Pulse Live Kenya

Responding to a curious fan about the progress of the said empire, the actor only shared “Tusiende hapo please.”

Many Kenyans took to the comment section to give testimonies about how they found themselves in difficult financial situations after investing heavily in their partners’, only to see their funds vanish without any returns.

While supporting each other's aspirations is essential in a relationship, it is vital to strike a balance between love and financial responsibility.

AnneStella Pulse Live Kenya

Love can be a powerful motivator but it is crucial to approach such decisions with practicality and clear-headedness.

By approaching investments with careful consideration, couples can strengthen their bond without jeopardizing their financial well-being.

