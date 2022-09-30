Apple Music releases top 100 songs in Kenya, only 2 Kenyan songs made the list

The list saw Kenyan songs appear only twice while Nigerian acts dominated the list with 89 appearances. Reacting to the release, Eric Omondi said the release by apple music was a result of what he has been constantly trying to push for noting that the situation would get worse if Kenyan acts don’t rise to the occasion.

“In the top 100 Kenya Apple Music, The Top 89 are Nigerian, 9 American and only 2 Kenyan!!!!! There is NO SHORTCUT!!! LAZIMA Mutaniskia by Force ama you'll remain in that position.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Same thing Kwa ground, Since October last year there have been 26 Major Concerts in Nairobi, 23 were all headlined by Foreign Artists only 3 were headlined by Kenyan Artists of which two I fought for with blood and sweat almost literally!!! UNTIL YOU LISTEN this will only get worse!!!

The formula is simple and I have said it only A MILLION TIMES! SHOWBIZ!!! SHOWBIZ!!! SHOWBIZ!!!,” Eric Omondi said.

The two songs that made the top 100 list are Inauma and Dimensions both by Bien.

The reaction by the rib cracker did not take much time before Bien responded by questioning how much he had achieved in the laugh industry so as to question the success of Kenyan music.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Because where is your Netflix comedy special? Or whatever metric they use to measure success in comedy. You take out your steam on music while comedy is on its deathbed,” Bien told off the comedian.

YY comedian reacting to the release said the appearance of Bien in the list meant he had the secret to doing music right.

"The fact that Bien is on that list should communicate something, Its a very good case study on why him," YY said.

Pulse Live Kenya

The release by apple music further saw Nigerians attack Kenyans on Twitter questioning whether Kenya had no musicians.