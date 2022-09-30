RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Apple Music releases top 100 songs in Kenya, only 2 Kenyan songs made the list

Amos Robi

The release of the top 100 Apple Music songs re-ignited a war of words between Bien and Eric Omondi who have constantly differed on matters music

Comedian Eric Omondi and Singer Bien
Comedian Eric Omondi and Singer Bien

The release of top 100 Kenya apple music has ignited a war of words between comedian Eric Omondi and Sauti Sol singer Bien Aime Baraza.

The list saw Kenyan songs appear only twice while Nigerian acts dominated the list with 89 appearances. Reacting to the release, Eric Omondi said the release by apple music was a result of what he has been constantly trying to push for noting that the situation would get worse if Kenyan acts don’t rise to the occasion.

“In the top 100 Kenya Apple Music, The Top 89 are Nigerian, 9 American and only 2 Kenyan!!!!! There is NO SHORTCUT!!! LAZIMA Mutaniskia by Force ama you'll remain in that position.

Eric Omondi poses for a photo during a past photoshoot
Eric Omondi poses for a photo during a past photoshoot

"Same thing Kwa ground, Since October last year there have been 26 Major Concerts in Nairobi, 23 were all headlined by Foreign Artists only 3 were headlined by Kenyan Artists of which two I fought for with blood and sweat almost literally!!! UNTIL YOU LISTEN this will only get worse!!!

The formula is simple and I have said it only A MILLION TIMES! SHOWBIZ!!! SHOWBIZ!!! SHOWBIZ!!!,” Eric Omondi said.

The two songs that made the top 100 list are Inauma and Dimensions both by Bien.

The reaction by the rib cracker did not take much time before Bien responded by questioning how much he had achieved in the laugh industry so as to question the success of Kenyan music.

Bien Aime Baraza of Sauti Sol
Bien Aime Baraza of Sauti Sol

READ: Bien Sauti Sol rekindles 'beef' with Eric Omondi after Harmonize drama

“Because where is your Netflix comedy special? Or whatever metric they use to measure success in comedy. You take out your steam on music while comedy is on its deathbed,” Bien told off the comedian.

YY comedian reacting to the release said the appearance of Bien in the list meant he had the secret to doing music right.

"The fact that Bien is on that list should communicate something, Its a very good case study on why him," YY said.

Bien Aime Baraza from Sauti Sol
Bien Aime Baraza from Sauti Sol

READ: Eric Omondi reveals how Moses Kuria secretly helped his career

The release by apple music further saw Nigerians attack Kenyans on Twitter questioning whether Kenya had no musicians.

Here are some of the reactions by some of the Nigerian Twitter users:

