ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ariana Grande reportedly dating co-star amid divorce with husband Dalton Gomez

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She really took her song 'Thank you, next!' seriously.

Ariana Grande is reportedly dating 'wicked' co-star months after separating from her husband .Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images; Dominik Bindl/WireImage
Ariana Grande is reportedly dating 'wicked' co-star months after separating from her husband .Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images; Dominik Bindl/WireImage

Recommended articles

According to reports by TMZ, the singer is dating her co-star from the set of the musical Wicked.

They say that their sources with direct knowledge state that she and Ethan Slater who plays Boq in the film adaption of the Broadway musical started dating several months ago during the production of the movie.

Ethan is a Tony award-nominated actor, singer, composer, and writer who also recently separated from his wife, Lily.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ariana Grande recently separated from her husband of two years.[arianagrande/Instagram]
Ariana Grande recently separated from her husband of two years.[arianagrande/Instagram] Business Insider USA

Even though Ariana's divorce from Dalton is yet to be finalised, the two have started dating other people, and remain on good terms.

The news that the singer had separated from her husband was headlined earlier this week after TMZ broke it, stating that they were 'headed towards divorce'.

According to their report, the two split up because Dalton was 'unaware of the extent of Grande's popularity' and was having trouble adjusting.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez met during the lockdown and spent the quarantine period snuggled at home. [Instagram/ArianaGrande]
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez met during the lockdown and spent the quarantine period snuggled at home. [Instagram/ArianaGrande] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

A source from People magazine said that they broke up because of the long distance. "She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton", the source revealed.

Going further the source added, "He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles. It's definitely been an issue for them. Dalton's career is demanding and he can't leave Los Angeles often. So when Grande started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage."

Ariana Grande married Dalton in a private ceremony in her home in 2020.
Ariana Grande married Dalton in a private ceremony in her home in 2020. Pulse Nigeria

The singer also deleted the post that contained the photographs from their intimate wedding ceremony. As at the time they were shared, Grande’s wedding photos became the fastest post to reach ten million likes, after reaching the record in just one hour and 41 minutes.

Neither Ariana nor Dalton have spoken on the matter.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Charisma explains why his ex Foi Wambui was a perfect match

Charisma explains why his ex Foi Wambui was a perfect match

Ariana Grande reportedly dating co-star amid divorce with husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande reportedly dating co-star amid divorce with husband Dalton Gomez

Alivuka mipaka - Zuchu details drama she caused over Diamond's kiss with Fantana

Alivuka mipaka - Zuchu details drama she caused over Diamond's kiss with Fantana

Eric Omondi returns to activism in latest act

Eric Omondi returns to activism in latest act

Sauti Sol's former record label appoints new MD for Southern & East Africa

Sauti Sol's former record label appoints new MD for Southern & East Africa

VIDEO: 'Can't happen in Africa' robot delivers food order to surprised customer

VIDEO: 'Can't happen in Africa' robot delivers food order to surprised customer

Uganda’s Michael Kiwanuka makes it to President Obama’s summer playlist

Uganda’s Michael Kiwanuka makes it to President Obama’s summer playlist

'Jina hutaki?' Meme maker Omusula secures job in Parliament after public appeal

'Jina hutaki?' Meme maker Omusula secures job in Parliament after public appeal

Burna Boy & Ayra Starr make Obama's annual Summer Playlist

Burna Boy & Ayra Starr make Obama's annual Summer Playlist

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Screen grab of Crazy Kennar's latest skit

Kenya Power replies to Crazy Kennar, he roasted civil servants who carry branded merch home [Video]

Yasin Cengiz

Turkish belly dancer Yasin dispels rumours of his death with TikTok videos

Caroline Mutoko

Caroline Mutoko's Biography: Education, children, net worth & 19-year media career

Photo collage of Diana Marua & KRG The Don

Fans criticise KRG The Don for touching Diana B inappropriately at a club [Video]