The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ariana Grande's new boyfriend's estranged wife unhappy about relationship

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Seems like she is not taking the news so well.

Ariana Grande in 2020, and Ethan Slater in 2022.Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images; Dominik Bindl/WireImage
Ariana Grande in 2020, and Ethan Slater in 2022.Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images; Dominik Bindl/WireImage

Recommended articles

According to TMZ, the mother of the Broadway star's son feels like he abandoned his family. Sources state she was also surprised by the fact he started dating Grande merely months after their separation, and they're are no longer on good terms as a result of this.

Lilly also reportedly feels upset that their toddler, who was born in August 2022, won't have both his parents around. TMZ also reported that Grande was friends with Lilly and Ethan while they were still married and used to hang out with them.

Eric Slater and his his estranged wife have not officially signed their divorce papers
Eric Slater and his his estranged wife have not officially signed their divorce papers Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Grande had also been spotted in Ethan's likes on his social media posts before the news broke that they were officially together. One of the most notable posts she liked on Instagram was dedicated to Lilly on Mothers' Day this year.

Ariana liking his mothers day post
Ariana liking his mothers day post Pulse Nigeria

The two were reported to have started dating in January 2023 after meeting on the set of Wicked, a musical they're both working on. At this time, they were both still in their respective marriages.

Grande was married to Dalton Gomez for two years, after meeting him during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. After 11 months together, they announced their engagement and married shortly after in a private ceremony. She was then spotted at Wimbledon alone and without her wedding ring in July, just a day before news broke that she was getting a divorce.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nike’s 'Own The Floor' dance battle transforms Westgate Mall into a theater of dreams

Nike’s 'Own The Floor' dance battle transforms Westgate Mall into a theater of dreams

Tupac's legendary ring sells for record Sh144M

Tupac's legendary ring sells for record Sh144M

Ringtone comes out crying after weekend in jail & day in court

Ringtone comes out crying after weekend in jail & day in court

Beyonce's mother files for divorce from second husband Richard Lawson

Beyonce's mother files for divorce from second husband Richard Lawson

Ariana Grande's new boyfriend's estranged wife unhappy about relationship

Ariana Grande's new boyfriend's estranged wife unhappy about relationship

Years in the making, 1st original African animation series streams on Netflix

Years in the making, 1st original African animation series streams on Netflix

‘Machachari’ actor Tosh in search of love after 8-year break

‘Machachari’ actor Tosh in search of love after 8-year break

Controversial Raila commercial that forced Tedd Josiah into exile

Controversial Raila commercial that forced Tedd Josiah into exile

Kamene shares 2 vital rules after emotional encounter with a lady in club washroom

Kamene shares 2 vital rules after emotional encounter with a lady in club washroom

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Moipei triplets and Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange

WATCH: Jeff Koinange mesmerizes fans in stellar performance with Moipei triplets

Mwashumbe and Shuga Boy

How life has changed for Shuga Boy, 4 months after Mwashumbe left 'Maisha Asubuhi'

Zuchu, Diamond and Fantana

Alivuka mipaka - Zuchu details drama she caused over Diamond's kiss with Fantana

Singer Kevin Bahati & his wife Diana Marua

I wanted to make it right, but it was too late - Bahati’s tell-all on late brother Kyalo