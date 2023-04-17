The sports category has moved to a new website.

Arnelisa Muigai, Ben Pol clash over remarks about Hakimi's divorce case

Fabian Simiyu

Ben Pol and Arnelisa continue to air their differences after it was confirmed that Hakimi has all of his property under his mother's name

From left: Ben Pol, Achraf Hakimi and Arnelisa Muigai
From left: Ben Pol, Achraf Hakimi and Arnelisa Muigai

Tanzanian artist Ben Pol and his ex-wife Arnelisa Muigai have offered differing opinions regarding PSG's playmaker Achraf Hakimi, whose divorce case has gone viral.

In her post, Arnelisa made it clear that she is just like Hakimi and that people should know they will not be offered free stuff, as she shared their photos.

On the other hand, Ben Pol tweeted that Hakimi should give his wife a certain percentage of his wealth after it emerged that she will not be receiving anything from the footballer.

Arnelisa Muigai
Arnelisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Find a job, go back to school if you fail in music – Anerlisa tackles Ben Pol

The artist went on to question if Hakimi was okay with his wife starting a new life with their two kids when he could give something to balance everything.

"Alichokifanya Hakimi sio unyama , mpe mtoto wa watu hata 30 au 40%. Wakuu samahani eti ukizaa na mwanamke aliyekuzidi kipato kuna ubaya wowote ukidai child support? Kwa hiyo Hakimi angependa mke wake aanze maisha upya, na watoto wawili?

"[What Hakimi did is not bad, he should give his wife 30 to 40 percent. A quick question, is it that bad to have kids with a woman who earns more than you and ends up asking for child support? Would Hakimi love his wife to start afresh with two kids?]" Ben Pol questioned.

Ben Pol went on to question the essence of marrying someone if you don't trust them in the first place.

Musician Ben Pol
Musician Ben Pol Pulse Live Kenya

READ: This is new to me - Ben Pol denies finalizing divorce from Anerlisa Muigai

He concluded by saying that he is siding with Hakimi's wife and that he will fund his future wife in advance since the world is unpredictable in terms of the friends we have.

As it stands, it's not clear if the two ex-lovers were trying to throw shade at each other considering they don't see eye to eye after their break up.

Hakimi's wife, Hiba Abouk, took him to court after filing for divorce and requested to receive half of the footballer's wealth as compensation.

However, things did not go according to Abouk's expectations since the court found that the footballer owned nothing, as all of his salary goes directly to his mother's account.

Throughout their marriage, Abouk did not know that it was Hakimi's mother who facilitated everything for him, including his clothing.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
