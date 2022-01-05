RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Arrow Bwoy blasts Jalang’o after saying that Nadia Mukami is pregnant on radio

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Arrow Bwoy is not happy with Jalang'o

Singer Nadia Mukami pours her heart out to Arrow Bwoy in #Raha [Video]
Singer Nadia Mukami pours her heart out to Arrow Bwoy in #Raha [Video]

Utembe World CEO Arrow Bwoy has expressed displeasure in the manner which radio presenter and close friend Jalang'o went on radio to announce that he (Arrow) is expecting a child with girlfriend Nadia Mukami.

Recommended articles

On Tuesday, the Lang’ata parliamentary hopeful confirmed that indeed Nadia is pregnant but they are keeping things under wraps.

He mentioned that they (Nadia and Arrow) visited him at his rural home a few days ago and he can confirm that Nadia is expectant.

Singer Nadia Mukami with her boyfriend and fellow artiste, Arrowbwoy after they performed together in Eldoret over Christmas
Singer Nadia Mukami with her boyfriend and fellow artiste, Arrowbwoy after they performed together in Eldoret over Christmas Pulse Live Kenya

“Nadia pia sasa itabidii awache kuvaa masweta, wacha tu mimba itokee, mimba bi kama kikohozi huwezi ficha. Nadia and Arrow Bwoy congratulations.

"You know they visited me at home in the village and it is true (Nadia should now stop putting on big, big sweaters, just allow the pregnancy to show. Pregnancy is not something you can hide),” said Jalang’o during the breakfast show alongside Kemene Goro.

However, in an indirect jibe, Arrow said that the media personality should learn how to mind his business. He borrowed the Sipangwingwi song to help him drive the point home.

“2022 wanaume tupunguze mshene bana, biashara haikuhusu achana nayo kabisa, shughulika na Maisha yako,” reads Arrow Bwoy’s coded message.

Arrow Bwoy's message
Arrow Bwoy's message Arrow Bwoy's message Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: Biography: Nadia Mukami

Word around town is that Ms Mukami may have a 'bun in the oven' and is yet to announce it to the public.

A particularly excited fan reviewed footage from Nadia's Christmas show in Eldoret, asserting that the singer looked expectant.

"Yaani watu mnajifanya hamuoni ball... Since when Nadia akapiga show na sweater? From my side congratulations ata kaa hamsemi," one Barbie Bentah posted as a comment under a video shared by the popstar.

When a local tabloid picked up the fan's comment and shared it, the singer joined in the conversation with a vague "Lol" (laughing out loud).

nadia_mukami 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂loooool

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Arrow Bwoy blasts Jalang’o after saying that Nadia Mukami is pregnant on radio

Arrow Bwoy blasts Jalang’o after saying that Nadia Mukami is pregnant on radio

Single-ish: Another Kenyan original series set to be unveiled by Showmax

Single-ish: Another Kenyan original series set to be unveiled by Showmax

How Guardian Angel addressed critics during his wedding with Esther Musila [Video]

How Guardian Angel addressed critics during his wedding with Esther Musila [Video]

See the first look of Janet Jackson's tell-all documentary 'JANET'

See the first look of Janet Jackson's tell-all documentary 'JANET'

Alex Mwakideu unveils own restaurant named Pampered Village [Video]

Alex Mwakideu unveils own restaurant named Pampered Village [Video]

Eric Omondi sets amount Kenyan artistes should be paid for shows

Eric Omondi sets amount Kenyan artistes should be paid for shows

Mwalim Churchill reveals unknown details about Akuku Danger's illness

Mwalim Churchill reveals unknown details about Akuku Danger's illness

Otile Brown becomes 1st Kenyan artiste to clock 1 million subscribers

Otile Brown becomes 1st Kenyan artiste to clock 1 million subscribers

Diamond gifts his mother $48,000 (Ksh5.4M) chain [Screenshot]

Diamond gifts his mother $48,000 (Ksh5.4M) chain [Screenshot]

Trending

Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura hospitalized, Diana gives update

Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura hospitalized, Diana gives update

I'm not in the US - Eddie Ndichu's photos explained

#TBT photos of fintech guru Eddie Ndichu enjoying life in the US

Huddah excited about 1 thing untouched in her Nairobi apartment, 2 years since she left [Photos]

Huddah Monroe

Sauti Sol's Bien loses Porsche Cayenne car keys, phone and other valuables

Sauti Sol's Bien loses Porsch Cayenne car keys, phone and other valuables