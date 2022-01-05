Arrow Bwoy blasts Jalang’o after saying that Nadia Mukami is pregnant on radio

On Tuesday, the Lang’ata parliamentary hopeful confirmed that indeed Nadia is pregnant but they are keeping things under wraps.

He mentioned that they (Nadia and Arrow) visited him at his rural home a few days ago and he can confirm that Nadia is expectant.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Nadia pia sasa itabidii awache kuvaa masweta, wacha tu mimba itokee, mimba bi kama kikohozi huwezi ficha. Nadia and Arrow Bwoy congratulations.

"You know they visited me at home in the village and it is true (Nadia should now stop putting on big, big sweaters, just allow the pregnancy to show. Pregnancy is not something you can hide),” said Jalang’o during the breakfast show alongside Kemene Goro.

However, in an indirect jibe, Arrow said that the media personality should learn how to mind his business. He borrowed the Sipangwingwi song to help him drive the point home.

“2022 wanaume tupunguze mshene bana, biashara haikuhusu achana nayo kabisa, shughulika na Maisha yako,” reads Arrow Bwoy’s coded message.

Arrow Bwoy's message Pulse Live Kenya

Word around town is that Ms Mukami may have a 'bun in the oven' and is yet to announce it to the public.

A particularly excited fan reviewed footage from Nadia's Christmas show in Eldoret, asserting that the singer looked expectant.

"Yaani watu mnajifanya hamuoni ball... Since when Nadia akapiga show na sweater? From my side congratulations ata kaa hamsemi," one Barbie Bentah posted as a comment under a video shared by the popstar.