Happy 23rd - Arrow Bwoy pens beautiful message to fiancée as she marks her birthday

Amos Robi

Happy birthday Nadia Mukami!!

Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami
Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami

Singer Yusuf Ali known popularly as Arrow Bwoy is excited as he wishes his fiancée Nadia Mukami a happy birthday.

Arrow Bwoy took to his social pages to celebrate the mother of his son a great day as he marks another year around the sun heaping praises on her.

In his message, Arrow Bwoy spelt his love for Nadia, expressing the growth in their love and praising the good mother she is to their son Haseeb Kai.

“The Bond Growing stronger on a Daily. An amazing mother to our son, a wonderful lover and a friend, @nadia_mukami I am loving the lady you have become … May The Almighty grant you All your wishes as you turn 23 😁 happy birthday my Queen I love you ❤️ pona Haraka Tufanye ile kitu,” Arrow Bwoy wrote.

Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami
Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

Arrow Bwoy was not the only one that wished the ‘Maombi’ crooner a happy birthday, fans and friends took to the comment section to celebrate with Nadia. Here are some of the messages.

chriskirwa Happy Birthday Kanadia Ka Nuclear To many more years mama Boi

iam_june_official Happy birthday to my height mate😍

cecile_agness happiest birthday to the Reigning Queen of lyrics Globally😍😍😍😍😍 jitume kabisaa mammie🔥🔥🔥

v.randy5 Happy birthday to your madam. Nadia mukami and Nandy in TZ sharing birthdays

maggycartoon Aki you baba Kai 😂😂😂ati apone haraka mfanye ile kitu🙌🔥😂😂😂😍

benorigyn @arrowbwoy safsana kaka brother 🙌🙌🔥🔥 @nadia_mukami happy birthday 🎉🎂🎂... May no man or woman try to put asunder in between you guys...may the almighty always protect you..

ericarwa_official Real Love🔥🔥🔥❤️ best wishes🙌 Sir arrowbwoy

Amos Robi
