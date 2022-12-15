Atajua hajui: Eric Omondi replies as Bien escalates Sol Fest standoff

In a not-to-be-mistaken advisory issued by Bien on Thursday, the comedian stands banned from Saturday's and all future Sol Fest concerts.

Insisting that his nemesis is "known for being a seasoned public nuisance," Bien shared a photo of Omondi in camouflage assuring Sauti Sol fans that he will be kept away.

"He may have devised a plan to camouflage his way into the venue but our able security team remains vigilant," Bien stated, to the amusement of many of his Instagram followers.

Omondi had on Wednesday posted: "Huyo kipara ngoto atajua hajui..." along with a reshared video of himself with a group of men in black.

Fans have engaged with the two celebs over the new fight with many eager to see who will win this round of their back-and-forth.

stanoh._ Na akivaa kama shakilla mtajua kweli ama zigwembe itamuuza😂

___kate___njoki Are you sure he won't be there...Ama ni hiyo siku tumwone huko na hizo mambwa zake😂...pliz don't disappoint us

ivanslim_ke Bien to sing from the Backstage got me wheezing....😂😂😂

munyion 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂ayeee siwezi ata ngoja kuona hii ndrama

rashid_culture Umeona ukam through na maboncer wa 1824 plus kifaru wakiwa aluta😂🙏