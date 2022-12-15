ADVERTISEMENT
Atajua hajui: Eric Omondi replies as Bien escalates Sol Fest standoff

Miriam Mwende

You will not, shall not and will never be allowed entry to Sol Fest - Bien tells Eric Omondi

Sauti Sol band member Bien Aime has banned comedian Eric Omondi from attending the 2022 Sol Fest
The long-standing online beef between comedian Eric Omondi and Sauti Sol band member Bien Aime Baraza has escalated into persona non-grata status.

In a not-to-be-mistaken advisory issued by Bien on Thursday, the comedian stands banned from Saturday's and all future Sol Fest concerts.

Insisting that his nemesis is "known for being a seasoned public nuisance," Bien shared a photo of Omondi in camouflage assuring Sauti Sol fans that he will be kept away.

"He may have devised a plan to camouflage his way into the venue but our able security team remains vigilant," Bien stated, to the amusement of many of his Instagram followers.

Omondi had on Wednesday posted: "Huyo kipara ngoto atajua hajui..." along with a reshared video of himself with a group of men in black.

READ: Down to the bodyguards, Oga Obinna's take on Eric Omondi [Video]

Fans have engaged with the two celebs over the new fight with many eager to see who will win this round of their back-and-forth.

stanoh._ Na akivaa kama shakilla mtajua kweli ama zigwembe itamuuza😂

___kate___njoki Are you sure he won't be there...Ama ni hiyo siku tumwone huko na hizo mambwa zake😂...pliz don't disappoint us

ivanslim_ke Bien to sing from the Backstage got me wheezing....😂😂😂

munyion 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂ayeee siwezi ata ngoja kuona hii ndrama

rashid_culture Umeona ukam through na maboncer wa 1824 plus kifaru wakiwa aluta😂🙏

iam.lizer 😂😂😂😂alaaa chairman ..umekataa commando🙌

mwa.ngie 😹😹😹aagh hakuna beef hunifurahisha kama ya hawa wawili....lkn Bado naeza taka iishe

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
