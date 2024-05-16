Trait shared by Auntie Jemimah & baby daddy that she hopes their child inherits

Former Gukena FM radio presenter and digital content creator, Wangari Nguri, widely known as Auntie Jemimah, has shared a heartfelt glimpse into her motherhood journey.

In a touching conversation with Parent Magazine, she discussed the emotional rollercoaster of her experiences, her aspirations for parenting her daughter Makeba Nduta, and how a tragic loss profoundly shaped her perspective on life and motherhood.

Auntie Jemimah on how losing her child made her accept death

The journey has not been without its profound challenges for Jemimah. In 2021, she faced the devastating loss of her first child due to gestational diabetes.

This loss, though heartrending, prompted her to accept the inevitability of death and motivated her to become an advocate for maternal health.

"What that did is it made me accept death. Losing my child made me accept death. It's the only sure thing in life. You don't know if you will wake up tomorrow but each of us knows they will die at some point. It may come at any point, any age," she said.

A new beginning for Aunt Jemimah after welcoming her daughter

Three months after her loss, Jemimah conceived again and welcomed a baby girl on December 6, 2022.

The media personality shared that her doctors recommended trying for another baby soon after the loss as the birth hormones are still active.

While the new baby could never replace the one lost, Jemimah found that her daughter helped significantly in her healing process.

Relationship Jemimah desires with her daughter

Looking forward, Jemimah envisions a parenting style that fosters open communication and emotional intelligence.

"I'd want my child to freely express her feelings. Freely tell me what is happening... I'd want to be friends with my child, coz we had to reparent ourselves and go into therapy for maybe things that happened to us. I'm trying to do it differently," she stated.

Her approach includes proactive measures like baby-friendly vaccines and dental visits for teething, emphasizing her commitment to her daughter's well-being.

She also plans to expose her child to diverse cultures and experiences to foster appreciation for different values.

"I want to travel with my child and expose my child to the world. It helps with emotional intelligence and also appreciates different values," she said.

Auntie Jemimah - I pray my daughter inherits artistic traits from me & her dad

One of Jemimah's hopes for her daughter is that she inherits an artistic trait from her parents.

She actively involves her daughter in her work life to spark an interest in the arts, providing a foundation for her to explore her talents and interests.

"I'm really praying that she's artistic, her father is artistic, and am also very artistic and I try as much as possible to bring her to work to see what I do and see if it's something she'd be interested in," she said.

Beyond artistic skills, Jemimah’s ultimate goal for her daughter is to achieve self-awareness and self-love.

