Author Robert Kiyosaki's eye-opening moment during first trip to Kenya
Robert Kiyosaki, renowned author and entrepreneur, is known for his financial wisdom and teachings.
His book, Rich Dad Poor Dad, has become a cornerstone for individuals seeking financial independence.
For decades, Kiyosaki has traveled the world, but it wasn’t until his recent visit to Kenya that he experienced a transformation that is beyond his financial teachings.
“I have never been here before, although I have been coming to Africa about once a year for about 20 years,” Kiyosaki shared in a tweet while in Kenya.
This visit was special for Kiyosaki, not only because it was his first time in Kenya, but also because it offered him a unique perspective on conservation and wildlife protection.
Historically, Kiyosaki, 77, had avoided Kenya due to its hunting ban enacted in the 1960s. As an avid hunter, he had preferred destinations that aligned with his passion. However, this trip marked a turning point.
"The reason I never came to Kenya is because they outlawed hunting in the 1960s and I am a hunter," revealed Kiyosaki.
The country’s stringent conservation policies, which once deterred him, now commanded his respect and admiration.
"I am glad I am in Kenya today because I now understand how smart their leaders were, banning people like me…a hunter," he acknowledged.
Kiyosaki’s journey in Kenya was more than just a trip; it was an epiphany. Immersing himself in Kenya’s rich wildlife and conservation efforts, he saw firsthand the benefits of the hunting ban.
Kenya’s approach to protecting its wildlife resonated deeply with him, especially considering his wife Kim’s passion for animal protection.
"Kenya is perfect for animal lovers like my wife Kim who protects and loves all animals," he noted.
About Robert Kiyosaki
Kiyosaki was born on April 8, 1947, in Hilo, Hawaii. He attended the United States Merchant Marine Academy and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree and a commission as a 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Marine Corps.
His most famous book, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad,' was published in 1997. It contrasts his biological father's financial teachings (Poor Dad) with those of his best friend’s father (Rich Dad), emphasising the importance of financial education, investing, and entrepreneurship.
Kiyosaki is a strong proponent of financial education. He believes that traditional education does not adequately prepare people for real-world financial challenges.
