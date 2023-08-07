The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Awilo Longomba retires drink on Ritah Dancehall's backside on sailing excursion

Martha Kemigisha

The dancer and Congolese musician were enjoying an excursion on Lake Victoria at Speke Resort Munyonyo. The two shared a series of moments captured in the photo dump the dancer shared on her Instagram. In the pictures, Longomba rests his drinking glass on the dancer's backside.

Awilo Longomba retires drink on Ritah Dancehall's backside on sailing excursion/Instagram
Awilo Longomba retires drink on Ritah Dancehall's backside on sailing excursion/Instagram

Ritah Nasaazi, who goes by the stage name Ritah Dancehall was among the backup dancers on the star-studded "Afrigo @48" concert at Sheraton Gardens over the weekend.

Congolese legendary musician Awilo Longomba was the special guest at the concert. Following the successful concert Nasaazi and Longomba hangout at Speke Resort Munyonyo. The dancer praised the artist for being a good boss that every dancer should aspire to have.

READ HERE: Uncle Mo elated by compliment from South African public speaker

"Every Dancer should be blessed with A BOSS LIKE @awilolongomba 🙏🏽," she captioned their picture moments.

It is among these pictures that the dancer's backside becomes a resting place for the musician's drinking glass.

Awilo Longomba retires drink on Ritah Dancehall's backside on sailing excursion/Instagram
Awilo Longomba retires drink on Ritah Dancehall's backside on sailing excursion/Instagram Pulse

However, perhaps the most impressive part about the pictures is the six-inch nail heels that the dancer is putting on inside the wooden boat. After all, every table needs sturdy legs.

CHECK OUT: Chameleone does his 'sailing' with this cute teddy bear

The dancer is posing and comfortably photogenic in the Peep Tom Stiletto Platform Pumps beside a casually dressed Longomba in ZARA high-heel sandals with an embellished knot, black shorts, and a white print t-shirt.

READ HERE: Iryn Namubiru enjoys afternoon wine down

Awilo Longomba retires drink on Ritah Dancehall's backside on sailing excursion/Instagram
Awilo Longomba retires drink on Ritah Dancehall's backside on sailing excursion/Instagram Pulse

The dancer is wearing a midnight black halter mini dress complete with waist chain jewellery, a durag and black and white cat-eye sunglasses.

Even though high heels are not recommended for boat rides, the audacious dancer strikes poses that would make you second guess telling her to reconsider the shoes.

Martha Kemigisha Martha Kemigisha Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.
