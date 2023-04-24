The sports category has moved to a new website.

'You are not my mother,' - Ayra Starr dismisses those criticising her dressing

Babatunde Lawal

The 20-year-old rising star, who gained fame after signing with Don Jazzy's Mavin Records, has been under intense scrutiny for her fashion style.

Ayra Starr
Ayra Starr

In a recent interview with Kiss FM, Ayra Starr boldly responded to her critics, urging them to keep their opinions to themselves as they are neither her pastor nor her mother. The 'Rush' singer made it clear that she is confident in her fashion choices and unapologetically embraces her own unique style.

In her words, "You are not my pastor, you are not Jesus, you are not my mother, so keep it to yourself. I don’t wanna know. I don’t give a damn."

Ayra Starr [Instagram]
Ayra Starr [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria
Last year, the singer criticised for wearing a provocative dress to the Meta concert, which was held in Lagos last night, November 24, 2022.

The female singer, who was one of the performers of the night, wore a short skirt, a small, revealing top, and her signature high boots. The outfit has sparked outrage on social media, with many complaining it barely covered her body.

19 and dangerous Ayra Starr
19 and dangerous Ayra Starr Pulse Nigeria

One Afam wrote, "This girl will definitely some day go on stage stack n@ked, I don't know what she is trying to prove, skinny thing like her, you get talent already, why you dey still dress like mad woman, who you dey impress, if them begin to list fine fine girls for this 9ja music industry. I no sure say you go dey top 10,yet na you mumu pass, tems sef wey get banging body dey cover up. Respect ur body 4 once na this skeleton, since you broke out i hv nvr seen you dress like a girl that came out from a good home, and i sure say you know from trenches come out [sic]."

Ayra Starr
Ayra Starr Pulse Nigeria
This was not the first time the 20-year-old artist came under fire for her signature dressing style. In August 2022, the singer was criticised for her choice of clothes, with people asking if she had any decent clothes.

